Once again, big spenders make big contenders in Major League Baseball.

Outfielder Juan Soto left the New York Yankees for the crosstown Mets with a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract that gives the Mets even more power in the lineup.

After falling short in the World Series, the Yankees bring in pitchers Max Fried and Devin Williams, and outfielder Cody Bellinger.

The Boston Red Sox have missed the playoffs for three straight seasons, and they hope signing pitcher Walker Buehler and third baseman Alex Bregman will turn the tide.

And the champion Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t rest on their laurels, signing two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

All that star power gets lots of national TV exposure as the season’s storylines start to unfold.

While Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers have a 2-0 lead on the rest of baseball thanks to sweeping the Tokyo Series vs. the Chicago Cubs earlier this month, Opening Day in the States is Thursday, March 27. ESPN features the Milwaukee Brewers at the Yankees (3/2c) and the Detroit Tigers at the Dodgers (7/6c).

On Saturday, March 29, Fox has a regional primetime game (7/6c) featuring either the Mets at the Astros or the Braves at the Padres. Fox Sports’ April Saturday lineup opens with the Dodgers at the Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds at the Milwaukee Brewers (April 5, FS1). Other highlights include a Fox regional game featuring the Dodgers at the Texas Rangers or the St. Louis Cardinals at the Mets (April 19).

Sunday Night Baseball returns for its 36th and likely final season on ESPN, as the network opted out of the final three years of its broadcast rights deal with MLB. ESPN airs the Atlanta Braves at the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 (7/6c). The April schedule has the Cardinals at the Red Sox (April 6), the Chicago Cubs at the Dodgers (April 13), the San Diego Padres at the Houston Astros (April 20) and the Phillies at the Cubs (April 27).

TBS opens its Tuesday primetime MLB slate April 1 (7/6c) with the Arizona Diamondbacks visiting Aaron Judge and the Yankees. The rest of April’s lineup on TBS has the Phillies at the Braves (April 8), the Cleveland Guardians at the Baltimore Orioles (April 15) and the Phillies at the Mets (April 22).