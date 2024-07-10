Like its parent show Southern Charm, Southern Hospitality was officially renewed by Bravo in May, so get ready for another party at the Republic Lounge and Garden and Bourbon and Bubbles.

In just two seasons, Southern Hospitality has already earned a solid fanbase, with many calling it the new Vanderpump Rules, as it follows the life of the staffers at Leva Bonaparte‘s Charleston bars — both on the job and in their personal lives.

So what do we know about Southern Hospitality Season 3 so far? Here’s a look at the details that are available now about the reality show’s return.

Who will star in Southern Hospitality Season 3?

Bravo has not confirmed the cast for Southern Hospitality Season 3, but fans can certainly expect to see Leva Bonaparte continue being at the center of the action as she oversees the crew — especially as she is rumored to be taking a step back from Southern Charm Season 10. Meanwhile, the main cast members from Season 1 and 2 who are expected to return also include Maddi Reese, Joe Bradley, Grace Lilly, Mia Alario, Bradley Carter, Emmy Sharrett, Will Kulp, and TJ Dinch.

As for who won’t be back, it’s rumored that fans will not see the return of Lucía Peña, the single mom who famously lost her job at Republic after having a drink at work, Mikel Simmons, who had much less screen time in Season 2, and Oisin O’Neill, who joined the show in Season 2 and was known as the “milkman” for his unique online presence.

Rumored newcomers for the season include Republic staffers Molly Moore, Lake Rucker, Michols Peña, and Austin Stephan.

When will Southern Hospitality Season 3 premiere?

Both Seasons 1 and 2 of Southern Hospitality premiered in the late fall/early winter, with Season 1 running from November 28, 2022 to January 23, 2023, and Season 2 airing from December 7, 2023 to February 22, 2024. Since the series films in the summer, it’s likely fans can expect a similar debut timeframe for Season 3.

Southern Hospitality, Season 1 and 2 streaming, Peacock