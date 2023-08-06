‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Boss on Moving Mickey Into Office — Will He Return to Car?

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) might not be working out of his car anymore, but that doesn’t mean he’s no longer the Lincoln Lawyer on the Netflix series based on Michael Connelly’s books. Plus, that could change if there is a third season (the streaming service has yet to renew the drama).

“It is something that we’ll see him going back to,” The Lincoln Lawyer co-showrunner Ted Humphrey tells TV Insider. “To me, he’s still the Lincoln Lawyer because he spends so much time in the Lincoln, and we shoot so much in it.”

Moving Mickey into an office came about for a simple “cinematic” reason: This is a television show. “You need to have a place to put scenes and the inside of that car can get pretty claustrophobic after a while,” Humphrey explains. “Also you need a place to set scenes with the other characters so that everybody’s just not constantly on the phone with each other. Because in the books, they’re on the phone with each other a lot. We already do plenty of phone calls on the show, but you can’t do every scene as a phone call. So to some extent, the office was a creative solution to the issue of, how do you translate these books to a television show?”

But if The Lincoln Lawyer returns for more (and if it does, the third season would be based on The Gods of Guilt, we’ve confirmed), that could change. “All bets are off,” Humphrey says, though notes it can be production-driven. “In terms of future seasons, could we see him in a different office space? Could we see him in no office space? And back to Lorna [Becki Newton] having a little office and him being in the car all the time? It’s all open.”

No matter where he’s working out of, we know we’d want him taking on our case.

