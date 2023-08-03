[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2.]

Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is ready to leave one case behind him (especially considering how messy it got with Lana Parrilla‘s Lisa), only for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 to end with a tragic surprise at the morgue.

When Mickey calls Izzy (Jazz Raycole) to check on the car that Alex Grant (Michael A. Goorjian) was driving — after nearly getting run over by one — she informs him of a new client, Julian Lacosse, being held at the West Hollywood sheriff’s station. He’s being charged with murder and said he can pay Mickey’s fee, no problem.

Julian tells him that a friend, Giselle Dallinger, recommended him. Mickey doesn’t recognize that name, but Julian insists he has to know her, and she said if he was ever in trouble, to call him because he’s the best lawyer in town. Now, Giselle is dead, and Julian is in trouble, though he insists he’d never kill her. Mickey goes to the morgue to see her body and sees that Giselle is Gloria Dayton, a.k.a. Glory Days (Fiona Rene). She’d said she was planning to spend time in Hawai’i, where her mother lives.

And so with that ending, it does set up a third season, if there is one (Netflix has yet to announce a renewal), to be based on The Gods of Guilt in Michael Connelly‘s book series. “That is the plan,” co-creator and showrunner Ted Humphrey confirms to TV Insider.

As he notes, Season 1 began “with the guy on the beach who is a broken shell of a man who has lost his career and kind of lost everything in his life,” and with the series, their goal with Mickey is “to tell the story that the books tell, of the mountains this guy has to climb and the valleys he has to fall back down into again and again on his road to whatever redemption he’s going to reach.”

Bringing this case up for Mickey at this point “does feel like the logical next story in that journey,” Humphrey explains. “We do have a plan through four seasons so far, and we have plans for more than that if we are so fortunate to be able to continue to do the show. We have plans for more than that, but we particularly have the next two seasons planned out that hopefully we’ll get a chance to do, and we know what books those will be based on.” He wouldn’t, however, say anything about the book on which a fourth season would be based.

For now, if you want to see a third season, all the showrunner can offer is, “If you love Season 1 and you love the first half of Season 2, please watch the second half of Season 2, and please tell your friends because that will be the fastest way that we will get a third season.”

