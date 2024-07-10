Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

If Blue Bloods is going to go there with Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez), there’s not much time left to do so! The series is ending after Season 14 Part 2 this fall (with the finale set for December), and while there has been talk of a potential spinoff, not only is that not official but it’s also unknown on whom it could center.

When fans met Danny in the series premiere, he was married to Linda (Amy Carlson), and their relationship was one of the most stable parts of the series. Then, the Season 8 premiere revealed that she died in a helicopter crash while working as a nurse. Danny has dated since, but some fans are hoping that the relationship between him and his partner turns romantic. There have been signs over the years that it could happen, with comments and obvious jealous behavior.

In fact, in the first part of Season 14, there was even an episode in which Danny said, “I don’t want to start a relationship with my partner because I don’t want anyone that I love to ever be put in danger again.” Now, granted, he was talking to a serial killer at the time and it wasn’t clear if he meant it or, if he did, if he was speaking about his current or past partner, since Jackie (Jennifer Esposito) was working that case with the NYPD as well.

However, showrunner Kevin Wade told TV Insider in May 2024 that while he acknowledges the “wonderful” chemistry of the characters, with one set of partners (Will Estes‘ Jamie and Vanessa Ray‘s Eddie) already together, “I think the show would dip into parody if we had two of our cops marrying two of their partners who are getting into that,” he admitted.

“And candidly, to me, Danny Reagan has been built and played as a loner. I know he was married for half of the episodes, but he’s almost like the classic private eye who is married to his work and who has the freedom and the latitude to do whatever he wants. Because unfortunately at home, there’s nothing much there,” Wade continued.

He also doesn’t see “great scenes in happy relationships,” which would mean needing to create drama for the two, and time is limited with the series ending with this upcoming batch of episodes. “The audience may think they want [a Danny and Baez romance], and perhaps they do, and perhaps I’m completely wrong. That’s always a strong possibility,” he said. “But if we were to put them together and there’s a scene where they’re, I don’t know what, having dinner together and they’re happy, I don’t know what that is.”