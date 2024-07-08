When ‘Golden Bachelor’ Ex-Couple Gerry & Theresa’s ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Episode Airs

The show must go on… even after divorce.

The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will share the screen once again during the upcoming Season 10 of Celebrity Family Feud for a special Golden Bachelor vs. Bachelor Nation-themed showdown, but there’s a catch: Their segment was filmed before the two decided to split.

Back in April, Turner shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes snaps of him and his then-bride alongside his daughters Angie and Jenny and Nist’s daughter Jen Woolston on the set of the show, and now we know when it’s finally going to air. So when does the Golden episode of Celebrity Family Feud arrive to remind us of better times for the estranged duo and their daughters? It’s coming sooner than you think!

Celebrity Family Feud kicks off its 10th season on Tuesday, July 9, with a two-hour premiere event for the Steve Harvey-hosted game show. In the first episode, fans will see Megan Thee Stallion competing against NE-YO and NFL stars (T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Terrell Owens, Andre Rison, Brian Mitchell, and LeSean McCoy) battling it out with Olympians (Allie Long, April Ross, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Alix Klineman, and Tara Lipinski) for charity.

Then, on July 16, the Bachelor-themed bonanza begins, with Meaghan Trainor taking on Tori Kelly in the other half of the episode, which features Turner and Nist.

The season will then continue on with its July 23 episode, featuring Robin Thicke versus Anthony Anderson and Walker Hayes versus Rachel Bilson, and more episodes and cast members will be announced for the season, which is expected to run for 10 summer episodes in all.

So set your DVRs if you want to see the now-former Golden couple guessing away with their girls on July 16.

Celebrity Family Feud, Season 10 premiere, July 9, 8/7c, ABC