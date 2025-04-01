‘NCIS’ First Look: McGee & Laroche’s Dinner Party — Meet Laroche’s Wife (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Seamus Dever as Gabriel Laroche and Brooke Lyons as Tammy Laroche — 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 17 'Killer Instinct'
Michael Yarish / CBS

Well, this dinner party should be interesting. All season, McGee (Sean Murray) has been suspicious of Gabriel Laroche (Seamus Dever), who got the position he wanted — deputy director — on NCIS, and now, we’re going to see what happens when the two meet off the clock.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Brooke Lyons will be guest starring in the April 14 episode — the show is off on April 7 for the NCAA championship — as Laroche’s wife. In the episode, titled “Killer Instinct,” after NCIS captures the hitman known as “The Poet.” Plus, check out exclusive photos above and below.

This is the episode that executive producer Steven D. Binder previewed for us in December, with Margo Harshman‘s return as McGee’s wife, Delilah.

Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee and Seamus Dever as Gabriel Laroche — 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 17 "Killer Instinct"

Michael Yarish / CBS

“This isn’t some secret underground concern that McGee has. It’ll be out in the open. We’re going to have an episode [that]’s something like Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner with McGee and Laroche and some of the family. So that’ll be a fun episode to get them together. It’s one thing to hunt down a guy or be suspicious of a guy or track a guy who is in the next office or works across the way someplace in DC, but when they’re in your powder room, it becomes a little more entertaining,” he teased.

As for the case part of the episode, Binder shared, “Torres is going to have to go undercover as a hitman to try and track down a hitman. There’s a lot of fun things.”

Kasie doesn’t score an invite to that dinner, but Diona Reasonover assured us that her character “is privy to all the hot goss, and that’s where Kasie wants to be.” Furthermore, the star was excited to share scenes with Harshman.

“She was in the lab, but I didn’t really get to have a scene with her previously when she had an episode. And I love Margo Harshman so much. We finally get to see a real true Kasie and Delilah scene — we get two, it’s really exciting,” said Reasonover. “Kasie’s absolutely in awe of Delilah. She really kind of keeps everything in their place, and it is fun to get to see that character with so much history and to see Kasie step back and be like, ‘Ah, yeah, you’re cool.’”

What are you hoping to see from the dinner party and this episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

