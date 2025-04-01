MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Shares Health Update & Reveals When He’ll Be Back on Show

MSNBC‘s Lawrence O’Donnell was only supposed to be taking a week off, but a health issue has seen the veteran news anchor sidelined from his nightly show, The Last Word, for longer than expected.

O’Donnell shared an update with fans last Thursday (March 27), revealing that an infection had put him out of action. “Thanks to @msnbc team @CapehartJ @AliVelshi @jrpsaki for filling in for me. My week off turned into 2 weeks after I picked up an infection,” he wrote on X.

He added, “Expect to be back @TheLastWord next week.”

While O’Donnell said he expected to be back this week, he was still missing from Monday’s (March 31) episode. Instead, MSNBC reporter Symone Sanders filled in for the absent host.

Fans shared their well wishes with O’Donnell, with one X user writing, “Feel better @Lawrence, see you next week.”

“I’m glad that you are taking care of yourself. We all look forward to seeing you back when you’re ready,” said another.

“Lawrence take care of- this country needs you to help us understand the truth / thank you sir your efforts are amazing,” another added.

Another wrote, “Sorry the vacation turned into sick days. You’ve been missed!”

“Get well. Lawrence. Your voice is much missed and needed,” said one user.

The 73-year-old O’Donnell has anchored The Last Word since 2010, hosting Mondays to Thursdays, with relief presenters on Fridays. Last month, he revealed on air that he was taking a week off because all the President Trump news had “exhausted” him.

Speaking to his MSNBC colleague Rachel Maddow, O’Donnell said on the March 12 broadcast, “Here’s the thing, this is day 52 [of Trump’s term]. I thought it was day 92. It turns out it’s day 52, Rachel, and I’m exhausted at day 52, and so, I’m going to take next week off.”

“I’m telling you that now because I know you don’t like it when I just drift away,” he continued. “I’m just taking next week off, then I can come back and go with you all the way to the hundred days.”

Maddow returned to hosting her show five nights a week following Trump’s return to the White House. She agreed to cover the first 100 days of the presidency nightly before returning to her regular Monday slot.

O’Donnell’s absence comes amid several shake-ups at MSNBC over the past few months. In February, the network parted ways with long-time anchor Joy Reid, dropped Alex Wagner from her nightly prime-time slot, and removed Katie Phang from her weekend slot. Phang and Wagner will both remain with the network in new roles; Wagner as a senior political analyst and Phang as a legal correspondent.

