SurrealEstate ended Season 2 with the tease of changes to come for the Roman Agency, and they have stuck in the three years that have passed in-show when it returns.

Season 3 catches up with Roman/Ireland and Luke (Tim Rozon) and Susan (Sarah Levy) now partners at Roman/Ireland. They, along with Lomax (Elena Juatco), have a new office with lots of new clients, but they’re struggling to fill the roles of Zooey (Savannah Basley), Father Phil (Adam Korson), and August (Maurice Dean Wint), all of whom have left for new ventures. As they continue to help clients buy and sell “metaphysically engaged properties” (haunted houses), an old, demonic nemesis from Luke’s childhood threatens Luke and everyone he cares about. Will Luke find a way to defeat the demon before it can possess Luke and exploit his special access to the afterlife?

“George R. Olson, the creator of our show and writer, is just really, really smart and everything kind of comes together and by the end of the season, every question you have will have an answer because I had a lot of them reading them,” Rozon promises. “As each script goes and there’s kind of a storyline that we’ll go through, I’m like, ‘Where are we going with this?’ Everything gets answered if you stick around.”

Below, Rozon and Levy preview Season 3’s challenges.

Three years have passed, so how is Roman/Ireland doing? How are Luke and Susan doing as partners?

Tim Rozon: I think never stronger. Three years have passed, and we’ve got a new building, our partnership is solidified and starting out, and the same old problems are around in the form of ghosts and demons and damnation. But I think we’re good, which is great for the first time.

Sarah Levy: Yes, I completely agree. I think we were really hitting our stride towards the end of Season 1, and then Season 2 happened and us as actors, we’re like, “No! What?!” because we were just sort of fighting all of Season 2. So to come back in Season 3 and feel that everything has sort of been resolved and there was a reason behind all of that, it feels good.

Also Susan’s house isn’t trying to kill her anymore.

Levy: God, that whole thing.

But there are quite a few changes for them because Zooey, Phil, and August are all gone. So how are they doing filling those spots?

Rozon: Well, I think they’re all there actually. I think we’re able to bring back a lot of key elements throughout the season, and I think the core team is still there. I think Season 3 is more of a team unit than it’s ever been, to be honest.

Levy: Yeah, I think Season 2 left on a cliffhanger of what’s going to happen to the group because everyone is off on a new venture and slowly but surely we’re able to bring as many people back as we hoped, enticing them back to the Roman Ireland agency. So everyone kind of finds their way into a script in some form or another.

Yeah, because it’s not the kind of job you can just put out any ol’ classified ad and someone responds to you.

Levy: That is true. And boy do we try in Season 3. We seem to have a rotating door of “normies” that are coming in and trying to work with us that just aren’t hitting the mark.

There’s this old demonic nemesis from Luke’s childhood that threatens him and everyone he cares about this season. So Tim, what can you preview about that and how he handles it?

Rozon: Yeah, it was super fun to do because Season 1 and 2, the big bad — each episode had its own bad in some way that we dealt with in one way or another, but the big bad was a different house, whereas Season 3 is an actual person. So it was fun to actually do scenes with someone in your face that wants to kill you and is plotting revenge against you. So it was super fun. It raises stakes, that’s for sure. It make it challenging and more fun as an actor, to be honest.

Susan’s trying to date this season. What can you preview about that? Does she even know what she wants out of a personal life at this point?

Levy: That is an excellent question. I think she has an idea of what she wants, although she doesn’t have a great example of a functioning couple from her parents. Her dad was not around a lot, and I think she’s looking for somebody who’s able to support her, considering the last relationship she had was with her ex-boss and he was married. So that obviously isn’t the relationship you want to get tangled up in. So I think she deep down knows what she wants. Whether she thinks she deserves it or not is a different story. But yes, I think she wants stability and love and pure love with support and all the things that we all want in our relationships and in our marriages, and hopefully, she finds some of it at some point.

What’s going on in Luke’s personal life? Because he and Megan (Tennille Read) are still around each other, but that is so complicated.

Rozon: Yeah, complicated is a good word.

Levy: I love the way you said that.

Rozon: I like to say the scariest part of this show for Luke isn’t the ghosts and demons and entities, it’s his actual personal life and trying to deal with it. But listen in some ways, too, there’s nothing more tragic than an unrequited love, and I think Luke’s in love with someone who maybe doesn’t want the same thing at that time. I think it’s one of those two things where it’s two people who want the same thing but not at the same time and time has passed. And yeah, Luke’s also trying to date, so that’s fun. You got kind of both of us out there, Susan and Luke out there in the dating.

Levy: Yeah, in the wild.

Rozon: Yeah, we like anything with a pulse after spending all day long with the non-breathers. So yeah, definitely complicated.

SurrealEstate, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, April 3, 10/9c, Syfy