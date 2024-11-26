If you’re a Hallmarkie, you know that Andrew Walker is one of the faces of the channel. And what a face it is. It’s like The CW used an AI lab to create a leading man made of the best parts of Glen Powell, Ryan Eggold, and a young Clint Eastwood. It’s insulting really, how he just walks around with that thing out in the open, making the rest of us normies look like something out of Middle Earth.

Thankfully, Walker is one of the authentically good ones. Humble, engaging, totally Canadian, and a dang workhorse. The Montreal-born actor-producer has shot six movies for Hallmark this year, including Countdown to Christmas’s Jingle Bell Run and Three Wiser Men and a Boy! On top of that, he’s also a husband, father of two sons, and an entrepreneur, having co-founded the SkinMason skincare line… which is clearly working, since there are zero signs of fatigue on his matinee-idol mug.

“Obviously I use skincare on a daily basis, and when I wrap from set, I’m always washing my face off,” he explains of the inspiration behind SkinMason. “I have used very abrasive products that have given me skin [issues], I’ve broken out, I’ve had rashes. I used to have these little alcohol wipes to take the rest of my makeup off.” During a dinner with his friend Dr. Hussein Kanji, a heart and lung surgeon who’s “always working with different types of products for [organ] detoxification and antioxidants,” the two agreed to partner on a product line.

“He had an idea for a very simple yet effective skincare brand, ideally targeted to men to start with, because the women’s space is so massive…but women and men can use the same skincare,” Walker continues. “And I said I’d love to venture into this, first off, because my wife [Cassandra] always scolded me for using way too much of her expensive skincare products—I don’t know what to use! It’s like, there’s so many products out there.”

Two years later, Walker and Kanji had the first two core products of the line, exfoliating wipes and a serum, which were soon followed by their new moisturizer. “We don’t even call it a moisturizer. It’s a bioactive cream.” Noting that Jean Carruthers, the co-innovator of Botox, has endorsed all of their products, Walker explains that their formula boasts retinoid, Vitamins C, and phospholipids that rebuild collagen. The SkinMason site is having a 40 percent off Black Friday sale and you can order each item individually or as a set, with a VIP subscription for regular refill orders at a 10 percent discount. Better yet, he laughs, “My wife has now turned on to using my products!”

Speaking of his wife, how do the Walkers plan to spend the holidays? “With family,” he immediately offers. “We moved up to Vancouver for a year and it’s been amazing. It’s been quiet because we live next to a forest. So the holidays this year are just going to be family and trying to take a moment to put away the phones, put away technology, and just focus my time on my kids and my wife and each other.”

Now that is a good look for everyone.

Three Wiser Men and a Boy & Jingle Bell Run, Streaming Now, Hallmark+