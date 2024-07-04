The Golden Bachelorette is set to premiere on ABC this fall, and Bachelor Nation alum Kaitlyn Bristowe might have just revealed she will be hosting the much-anticipated spinoff series.

Taking to her official Instagram page on Wednesday (July 3), Bristowe, who first appeared as a contestant on Season 19 of The Bachelor before becoming the lead on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, shared a message that many fans think hinted at her potential new role as host.

“Remember when I asked you guys to put it out into the universe that I’d get the thing I auditioned for? I got it. Thank you,” the reality star wrote alongside a gallery of photos of her and her friends hanging out in Los Angeles.

While Bristowe didn’t specify what exactly that audition was for, fans soon put two and two together when she was spotted on the set of The Golden Bachelor, which began filming earlier this week.

In the photos shared by The U.S. Sun, Bristowe is seen with the spinoff’s leading lady, Joan Vassos, and she is wearing the same red dress as seen in her Instagram photos.

According to the outlet, the show seemed to be filming a competition as a member of the Chippendales was spotted on the set. In addition, extras were lined around the block with posters ready to cheer on this year’s men competing for Vassos’ affection.

Bristowe has experience hosting for the Bachelor franchise, having co-hosted Seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette alongside fellow former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. This came after long-time host Chris Harrison was removed from the series following backlash for his support of Rachael Kirkconnell, a Bachelor contestant who was involved in controversy when photos resurfaced of her attending an Antebellum South-themed party.

Since 2021, former professional football player and ex-Bachelor star Jesse Palmer has taken over as permanent host of the franchise, helming The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and the debut season of The Golden Bachelor.

Outside of The Bachelor, Bristowe hosts the podcast Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe and competed on and won Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars in 2020. She later joined the Dancing with the Stars Live! – 2022 Tour.

While it seems likely Bristowe’s Instagram post was hinting at hosting The Golden Bachelor, many fans were hoping it had something to do with a return to DWTS.

“Wait, now I’m way too excited. OK so you’re either going to be a dancer and you’re going to bring that mirrorball home or you’re going to be a cohost or you’re going to be a guest judge. Either way I know it has something to do with Dancing with the Stars I’m so f***** excited,” wrote one commenter.

“DWTS all stars????” said another.

Another commented, “DWTS dance coach ?? Or host?!”

Dancing With the Stars is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli serving as judges. As of writing, there is no indication that Bristowe will be returning to the competition series in any capacity.