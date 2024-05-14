Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Joan Vassos is going to be handing out the golden roses. The Golden Bachelor alum has been named the first-ever lead of The Golden Bachelorette. The exciting news was announced during Disney’s Upfront presentation on May 14.

The Golden Bachelorette will air Wednesdays this fall on ABC. Following the success of The Golden Bachelor last fall, Bachelor Nation fans have been clamoring for a Golden Bachelorette spinoff. Now we know who the show’s leading lady will be.

Vassos was one of the contestants looking for love with Gerry Turner during the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor. However, her journey was cut short when she had to unexpectedly leave in Week 3 to take care of her daughter after a difficult delivery.

“My family will always be first,” Vassos said on the show. “Once you become a mom, you’re always a mom, even when your kids are older. Nothing is more important.”