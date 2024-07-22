2024 Paris Olympics: Simone Biles & Katie Ledecky Record Potential & More Reasons to Watch

All eyes are on the City of Light as the Summer Olympics return to Paris for the first time in 100 years. Here’s what will make these games magnifique.

1. Parade on the Seine

The opening ceremony on Friday, July 26, will be held outside an Olympic stadium for the first time. The river’s famous two banks and the Jardins du Trocadéro, across the river from the Eiffel Tower, will attract hundreds of thousands of spectators as boats and barges carry the 10,500 athletes down the Seine in the Parade of Nations.

2. The GOAT (Greatest of all time) Goes to Paris

Simone Biles is back after withdrawing from most events in Tokyo 2020 and taking time off from the sport. She can become the most decorated American Olympic gymnast with one medal of any color in Paris, and she can break the all-time record for most Olympic golds for an American gymnast if she can win two.

3. Talent Pool

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky is expected to compete in three individual events, including the 800-meter freestyle, where she’s the three-time reigning Olympic champ. If Ledecky wins three medals in Paris, she would become the second-most-decorated American Olympian ever, trailing only Michael Phelps.

4. Fleet Afoot

USA Track & Field’s Noah Lyles holds the title of “World’s Fastest Man” after winning three golds at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Sha’Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Games due to a suspension, but she’ll aim to become the first American woman to win the marquee 100-meter dash since Gail Devers in 1996.

5. Slam Dunk

Steve Kerr coaches the men’s basketball squad, which is an incredible collection of NBA talent: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton. Women’s head coach Cheryl Reeve’s roster features Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Sabrina Ionescu. WNBA star rookie Caitlin Clark isn’t on the team.

Where to Watch

NBCUniversal’s TV and streaming networks present more than 5,000 hours of live coverage, including all 329 medal events. At least nine daytime hours on NBC are dedicated to the most exciting sports, including live finals in swimming, gymnastics, and track and field. Can’t catch events live? No worries — NBC weaves together the best of the day’s action over three primetime hours every night.

2024 Paris Olympics, Wednesday, July 24–Sunday, August 11