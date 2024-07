Swimming is one of the oldest games in the history of the Summer Olympics, and it’ll be a big feature of the 2024 Paris Games.

Here’s how to watch every moment in the pool live. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

5 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s 4×100 Free & More (USA)

7:30 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s 4×100 Free & More (NBC Ch. 519)*

10:30 a.m. – Heats: Men’s & Women’s 4x100m Free & More (NBC Ch. 519)

2:30 p.m. – Finals: M&W 400m Free, M&W 4×100 Free (NBC Ch. 519)

Sunday, July 28

5 a.m. – M 400m IM, W 100m Breast & More (Digital)

5 a.m. – Heats: Men’s & Women’s 200m Free & More (USA)

7:30 a.m. – Heats: Men’s & Women’s 200m Free & More (NBC Ch. 519)

10:15 a.m. – Heats: Men’s & Women’s 200m Free & More (NBC Ch. 519)

2:30 p.m. – Finals: M 400m IM, W 100m Fly, 100m Breast (Digital)

2:30 p.m. – Finals: Women’s 100m Fly & More (NBC Ch. 519)

Monday, July 29

5 a.m. – Heats: Men’s 800m Free & More (USA)

10 a.m. – Heats: Men’s 800m Free & More (NBC Ch. 519)

2:30 p.m. – Finals: 400m IM & More (Digital)

Tuesday, July 30

5 a.m. – Heats: Men’s 200m Fly & more (USA)

5 a.m. – Heats: M&W 100m Free, W 1500m Free & More (Digital)

10:45 a.m. – Heats: Men’s 200m Fly & More (NBC Ch. 519)

2:30 p.m. – Finals: W 100m Back, M 800m Free & More (NBC Ch. 519)

Wednesday, July 31

5 a.m. – Heats: W 200m Breast, M 200m Back, W 200m Fly (USA)

10 a.m. – Heats: Women's 200m Fly & More (NBC Ch. 519)

2:15 p.m. – Finals: M&W 100m Free & More (NBC Ch. 519)

2:30 p.m. – Finals: W 1500m Free, M&W 100m Free & More (Digital)

Thursday, August 1

5 a.m. – Heats: M 50m Free, W 200m Back & More (USA)

10:15 a.m. – Heats: Men’s 50m Free & More (NBC Ch. 519)

2:30 p.m. – Finals: W 200m Fly, M 200m Back & More (NBC Ch. 519)

Friday, August 2

5 a.m. – Heats: M 100m Fly (USA), W 800m Free & more (Digital)

10 a.m. – Heats: Women’s 100m & More (NBC Ch. 519)

12:30 p.m. – Heats: Men’s 100m Fly & More (NBC Ch. 519)

1 p.m. – Swimming, Track & Field (NBC Ch. 519)

2:30 p.m. – Finals: M 50m Free, W 200m Back, M 200m IM (Digital)

Saturday, August 3

5 a.m. – Heats: M&W 4x100m Medley (Digital) W 50m Free & More (USA)

5 a.m. – Track & Field, Swimming & More (NBC Ch. 519)

1:15 p.m. – Track and Field & Swimming (NBC Ch. 519)

2:30 p.m. – Finals: M 100 Fly, W 800m Free & more (Digital)

Sunday, August 4

12:30 p.m. – Finals: W 50m Free, M&W 4x100m Medley & More (Digital)

12:30 p.m. – Track & Field, Swimming (NBC Ch. 519)

Thursday, August 8

1:30 a.m. – Swimming – Women’s 10km Open Water (USA)

Friday, August 9