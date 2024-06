Gymnastics competitions are the hallmarks of the Summer Olympics, and this year, there are so many stories to be told on the floor, the bars, the vault, the rings, and the pommel horse.

To watch every moment of these athletes’ efforts to go for glory and the gold, here’s a breakdown of every event and where to watch.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

5 a.m. – Men’s Qualifications (E!)

5:50 a.m. – Men’s Qualifications (NBC Ch. 519)*

9:30 a.m. – Men’s Qualification: Subdiv. 2 (E!)

11 a.m. – Men’s Qualifying Subdiv. 2 (NBC Ch. 519)

2 p.m. – Men’s Qualification: Subdiv. 3 (E!)

Sunday, July 28

3:30 a.m. – Women’s Qualification: Subdiv. 1 (Digital)

4 a.m. – Women’s Qualifying Subdiv. 1, 2 (E!)

5:40 a.m. – Women’s Qualification Subdiv. 2 (Digital)

6 a.m. – Women’s Qualification Subdiv. 2 (NBC Ch. 519)*

8:50 a.m. – Women’s Qualifying: Subdiv. 3 (E!)

12 p.m. – Women’s Qualification: Subdiv. 4 (E!)

3 p.m. – Women’s Qualifying Subdiv. 5 (E!)

3:10 p.m. – Women’s Qualification: Subdiv. 5 (Digital)

Monday, July 29

11:30 a.m. – Men’s Team Final (NBC Ch. 519)

Tuesday, July 30

12 p.m. – Women’s Team Final (NBC Ch. 519)

Wednesday, July 31

11:30 a.m. – Men’s All-Around Final (NBC Ch. 519)

Thursday, August 1

12 p.m. – All-Around Final (NBC Ch. 519)*

Saturday, August 3

9:15 a.m. – M&W’s Apparatus Finals (E!)

9:30 a.m. – Men’s Floor Exercise Finals (Digital)

10:20 a.m. – Women’s Vault Final (NBC Ch. 519)

11:10 a.m. – Men’s Pommel Horse Final (Digital)

4:30 p.m. – Men’s Apparatus Finals (NBC Ch. 519)

Sunday, August 4

9 a.m. – M&W Apparatus Finals (NBC Ch. 519)

9 a.m. – Men’s Rings Final (Digital)

9:45 a.m. – Women’s Uneven Bars Final (Digital)

10:35 a.m. – Men’s Vault Final (Digital)

Monday, August 5