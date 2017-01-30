Haley Joel Osment Disrupts Class in ‘Teachers’ Exclusive Clip
You would think the biggest distraction in a classroom would be chatter amongst the students, but that’s not the case when Mrs. Adler’s (Kathryn Renée Thomas) husband shows up on Teachers.
Haley Joel Osment returns for the second week as the unconventional and not-so-educationally driven Damien. And in this week’s episode, he is riling up Mrs. Adler’s defiant students.
Check out this exclusive clip for the episode titled “School Sweet School.”
Teachers, Tuesdays, 10/9c, TV Land
