[Warning: The below contains spoilers for The Morning Show Season 4.]

Jeremy Irons has been tapped for a major role on the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show. The show, after receiving an early renewal in April 2023, will be back for a fourth season.

The series starts Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, offering audiences the inside scoop on the cutthroat industry of morning broadcast news. The series first premiered in 2019, and has received more than 50 award nominations to date.

Here’s everything else we know about the upcoming season of the broadcast news drama.

Who Is Irons Playing?

Irons will play Martin Levy, Alex Levy’s (Aniston) father.

The arrival of Martin will likely rock the boat for Alex as she is still attempting to recover from the botched UBA sale to Paul Mark’s (Jon Hamm) tech company along with the potential merger with rival network NBN. Irons is the second Academy Award winner to be joining the Season 4 cast.

Who Else Is Joining Season 4?

The Irons attachment news follows shortly after the announcement that Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard will be joining Season 4, first reported on June 5. Cotillard will be depicting Celine Dumont, a savvy operator from a storied European family.

Season 3 previously introduced the arrival of Hamm as millionaire Paul Marks, a corporate titan who is being court to rescue UBA from its financial downfall.

Who Else Is In The Cast of Season 4?

The ensemble cast includes Anniston, Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Hamm, and Nicole Beharie. Julianna Margulies, who played a seasoned journalist who fell hard for Bradley Jackson, will not be returning for Season 4, as confirmed by Deadline June 10.

What Has Jeremy Irons Been Doing Lately?

Irons was most recently in the movie The Beekeeper and will next appear in the upcoming limited series The Count of Monte Cristo, directed by Bille August and starring Sam Claflin. Irons is a celebrated Academy, Emmy, SAG, Tony, and Golden Globe Award winner, best known for his roles in films such as The Mission, Dead Ringers, Reversal of Fortune, Kafka, Lolita, and The Lion King.

When Does Production for Season 4 Start?

Filming for Season 4 is slated to begin in July 2024. While Apple TV+ has not announced a premiere date, fans can expect that the new season will be available for streaming in 2025.

Developed by Kerry Ehrin, The Morning Show is produced by studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films. It is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg via Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder is director and executive producer; Charlotte Stoudt is showrunner and executive producer. Micah Schraft and Zander Lehmann also serve as executive producers.

Will There Be A Season 5?

While there has been no announcement of Season 5 yet, the streamer has an option in place which leaves room for the possibility for the show to continue. This is a developing story.