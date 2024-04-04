Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is taking over the world, just like we always knew she would. A Legally Blonde spinoff TV series is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios, according to Deadline.

The series is being penned by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the two behind the one and only Gossip Girl. A second potential spinoff series is in the early stages as well. The more Legally Blonde, the merrier!

Not much has been revealed about the spinoff, but we already have some ideas. From a casting that’s just perfect to how the series could incorporate other characters from the hit 2001 movie, scroll down to read us out about what we’d like to see in the spinoff.

1. Witherspoon’s own daughter as Elle’s daughter

Elle Woods’ daughter is the role Ava Phillippe was born to play. Phillippe is mom Witherspoon’s look-alike (see below for reference), and this would be an iconic way for her to make her acting debut. The series doesn’t have to exactly follow the timeline of the Legally Blonde movies, but Elle and Emmett (Luke Wilson) could have very easily had a daughter after the events of Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, which would put her around college age.

The series could center around Elle’s daughter as she heads off to law school just like her mom. Hopefully, she’s attending her mom’s alma mater, Harvard University. Times have changed since the early 2000s, so it would be an interesting exploration as Elle’s daughter navigates today’s world.

2. A Chutney update

Honestly, Linda Cardellini slayed this role. Elle fabulously took down Chutney in the courtroom because of her expert knowledge of perms and saved Brooke (Ali Larter) from going to prison.

After 20-something years, is Chutney out of jail for accidentally murdering her father? Chutney and Elle need to come face-to-face after all these years. One thing we do know: Chutney has definitely refused to get her hair permed since 2001.

3. Paulette and Elle’s friendship is still going strong

Paulette (Jennifer Coolidge) and Elle’s relationship was at the heart of the first film. They were each other’s rock in times of need. It would be a travesty if Paulette and Elle didn’t stay in touch over the years. You know they’re still bending and snapping! Coolidge has expressed interest in reprising the role of Paulette, so let’s give her what she wants!

4. A romance between Elle’s daughter and Warner’s son

Stay with me on this. This would be such a great way to bring everything full circle. A romance between Elle’s daughter and the son of the man who broke her heart is a gold mine of opportunity, and it’s putting a spin on Elle’s original trajectory. Let’s be clear: Warner’s son is not a complete bonehead like his dad, which would make this dynamic so fun.

Elle would have told her daughter all about Warner (Matt Davis), so there would initially be bad blood. Enemies-to-lovers energy? Bring it on.

5. Bring back Elle’s iconic wardrobe

Fashion is cyclical; so many of Elle’s legendary outfits are perfect to wear out and about today. If the series follows Elle’s daughter, you know she’s stylish and sustainable. Seeing Elle’s daughter rewear her mom’s pink courtroom outfit or a variation of her mom’s first day at Harvard ensemble would be amazing.