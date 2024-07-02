Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

America’s Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara were blown away by 8-year-old jazz dancer Boss Baby Brody, who took to the stage for a “spectacular” performance that earned him four yeses.

In an early release clip of Tuesday’s (July 2) episode posted on the NBC talent show’s YouTube channel, Brody, from San Diego, California, owned the stage as he showed off his impressive dance moves to the Queen classic “Don’t Stop Me Now.” By the end of his performance, Brody had the entire live audience and all four judges on their feet.

“Brody, you are absolutely incredible,” Klum told Brody. “You used that whole big stage all for yourself. You did the face expressions… perfection.”

Vergara was equally impressed, adding, “What was that? It was spectacular. I feel you were not only dancing, but you were also doing gymnastics and a little bit of comedy with your face. I feel like this is the season of the cool kids. You are already a superstar.”

Cowell, who can often be harder to please, was also a fan, telling Brody, “You know when you watch something and you press fast forward… it was so fast, I was trying to catch up with it: You were there, you were there, you were there. You chose a Queen song, and the lead singer of Queen was Freddie Mercury, and he was one of the best showmen on the planet, and you’ve got that amazing showmanship and confidence.”

Wrapping things up, Mandel told the young dancer, “You are amazing, not only in your skill but in your expressions and the way you use the stage. It is so much more than an 8-year-old. Were you nervous?”

Brody quickly replied, “No,” showing off that childhood confidence, which made the audience laugh.

Then, it was time for the big decision while Brody’s mom watched from the side of the stage with AGT host Terry Crews. Klum gave the first yes, followed by yeses from Vergara, Mandel, and, finally, Cowell, sending Brody through to the next round with four yeses.

Fans can watch Brody’s performance above and see the rest of Tuesday’s auditionees tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.