America’s Got Talent welcomes an array of individuals with specific skills and Season 19 is no exception as the latest chapter brings musical performers, magicians, and more to the audition stage, and not every act gets it perfect the first time. Such is the case for aerial performers Sebastian & Sonia as the duo gets off to a crashing start in the exclusive sneak peek clip, above.

Taking to the stage for their segment, Sebastian & Sonia’s trajectory puts them in the path of the stage’s hanging “X” lights which illuminate if any of the judges, including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum hit their buzzers before or after an act is finished. The iconic signs served as a bit of an obstacle as Sebastian & Sonia aren’t more than a few minutes in the air before the rope they’re dangling from hits the sign, causing it to rock.

The movement puts Sebastian & Sonia off course, but the talented duo doesn’t let the audience see them sweat as they work to recover from the blunder. Unfortunately, one hit isn’t all they’re subjected to as the artists hit the sign a second time, ricocheting with the rope away from the sign and once again off course.

The judges are equally as taken aback by the unfolding situation, Vergara in particular whose sign receives the biggest blows as Sebastian & Sonia swirl through the air. While the duo appears to get their act back on track by the end of this sneak peek clip, it doesn’t reveal whether or not they’ll move forward in the competition.

But what do you think? Will the judges give them a second chance to deliver an even better performance in a later round, or will this be the end of the line for the performers? Sound off in the comments section, and let us know what you thought of this high-flying audition before tuning into the full episode on Tuesday, July 2.

America’s Got Talent, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC