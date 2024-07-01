Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Hallmark Mystery’s longest-running movie franchise is back! Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters will premiere July 12, marking the 14th installment of the movie franchise. The biggest question on our minds is this: Will all the POstables be back?

The actors playing your favorite postal workers, a.k.a. the POstables, will be reprising their beloved roles. Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson will all be returning as Oliver, Shane, Rita, and Norman, respectively. They’ll be joined by Rhiannon Fish, who plays Charley.

Their latest case finds the POstables trying to piece together the clues that will lead them to the intended recipients of a trio of dead letters, which has a surprising, personal impact that hits close to home.

Meanwhile, with the honeymoon phase now fading, Oliver and Shane grapple with finding their footing as a married couple–thankfully, Norman has a cousin who can help them find their way. Rita and Norman have happily taken in Charley and her baby, but Rita feels Norman’s enthusiasm for tending to the baby’s needs is standing in the way of their progress in starting a family of their own.

The first Signed, Sealed, Delivered movie debuted in 2014 after one season of the franchise’s TV series. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters is the first POstables movie in three years. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made premiered back in 2021.

But that’s not all, POstables peeps! The Signed, Sealed, Delivered cast announced two upcoming movies back in April 2024. “We’re back on the case!” Lowe said in a cast video. Gustafson added, “And we can’t wait for you to see what we have in store.” The next film in the franchise, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back, is expected to debut in 2025.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters, Movie Premiere, July 12, 9/8c, Hallmark Mystery