There have been a lot of Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies over the years. Now the beloved POstables are back at again in Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters, which will premiere July 12.

The first POstables adventure premiered all the way back in 2013. Following a brief television series, the Signed, Sealed, Delivered segued into a film franchise. After nearly a decade, cast members Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson have made 14 films—with another on the way.

With so many Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies, you might need a refresher on how to watch them all now that we’re adding another to the mix. Scroll down for your ultimate guide to the Signed, Sealed, Delivered films.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters, Movie Premiere, July 12, 9/8c, Hallmark Mystery