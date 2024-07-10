‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Movies: How to Watch Them All in Order Ahead of 14th Film

Avery Thompson
Comments
Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Geoff Gustafson, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters'
Luka Cyprian / Hallmark
Bugs Bunny

Happy Birthday Bugs Bunny! A Toast to the Greatest ‘Toon Character Ever

There have been a lot of Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies over the years. Now the beloved POstables are back at again in Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters, which will premiere July 12.

The first POstables adventure premiered all the way back in 2013. Following a brief television series, the Signed, Sealed, Delivered segued into a film franchise. After nearly a decade, cast members Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson have made 14 films—with another on the way.

With so many Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies, you might need a refresher on how to watch them all now that we’re adding another to the mix.  Scroll down for your ultimate guide to the Signed, Sealed, Delivered films.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters, Movie Premiere, July 12, 9/8c, Hallmark Mystery

Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, Eric Mabius, Geoff Gustafson in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' series
Chris Helcermanas-Benge / Everett Collection

1. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Movie

Premiere date: October 12, 2013

Mabius, Booth, Lowe, and Gustafson starred as Oliver, Shane, Rita, and Norman, four United States Postal Service employees working in the Dead Letter Office. Signed, Sealed, Delivered also had a television series in the franchise’s early days, but it segued fully into films after one season.

Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas'
Eike Schroter / Crown Media / Everett Collection

2. Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas

Premiere date: November 23, 2014

The POstables returned for a holiday movie that featured the crew working together to help a struggling family on Christmas Eve.

Kristin Booth in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love'
Bettina Strauss / Hallmark Entertainment / Everett Collection

3. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love

Premiere date: June 6, 2015

The POstables dove headfirst into their latest mystery as they delivered divorce papers to one couple the same day Oliver’s missing wife, played by Poppy Montgomery, resurfaces.

Eric Mabius and Geoff Gustafson in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told'
Crown Media / Bettina Strauss

4. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told

Premiere date: September 13, 2015

The gang went on a mission to deliver a soldier’s letter from Afghanistan to a bullied teenager.

Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, Eric Mabius, Geoff Gustafson in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream'
Crown Media / Bettina Strauss

5. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream

Premiere date: October 4, 2015

The crew worked tirelessly to decode a letter to rescue a soldier in Afghanistan so she can reunite with her family. Meanwhile, Rita competed for the National Miss Special Delivery title.

Kristin Booth and Eric Mabius in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From the Heart'
Crown Media / Duane Prentice

6. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From the Heart

Premiere date: February 21, 2016

Oliver, Shane, Rita, and Norman discovered a 200-year-old valentine that could change history. After Valentine’s Day, the POstables had to deal with heartbreaking circumstances.

Eric Mabius and Crystal Lowe 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million'
Crown Media / Ryan Plummer

7. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million

Premiere date: July 24, 2016

Oliver and Shane began to dip their toes into romantic territory in Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million. Plus, the POstables had to retrieve a valuable letter after a sudden breakup.

Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Geoff Gustafson, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You'
Crown Media / Ryan Plummer

8. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You

Premiere date: September 25, 2016

This installment featured Oliver’s father, Joe (Gregory Harrison), who didn’t always see eye-to-eye with his son. Norman and Rita hit the road and took their relationship to the next level.

Crystal Lowe, Eric Mabius, Geoff Gustafson in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground'
Crown Media / Ryan Plummer

9. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground

Premiere date: February 19. 2017

Oliver and the other POstables helped blues singer-songwriter Gabe (Keb ‘Mo), who was left homeless after Hurricane Katrina. They worked to reunite Gabe with a lost love.

Eric Mabius and Kristin Booth in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again'
Crown Media / David Owen Strongman

10. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again

Premiere date: September 24, 2017

The POstables were tasked with trying to save a family farm when they discovered an antique vase with a letter inside.

Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Geoff Gustafson, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled'
Crown Media / David Strongman

11. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled

Premier date: February 11, 2018

The POstables went on a road trip in this installment to track down a boy they feared had been kidnapped. Shane, Oliver, Rita, and Norman traveled across Colorado and found themselves guided by old photographs.

Geoff Gustafson, Crystal Lowe in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar'
Sergei Bachlakov / Everett Collection

12. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar

Premiere date: July 15, 2018

Rita and Norman finally got married in Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar. Meanwhile, the team had to focus on finding clues to deliver a package containing a wedding dress.

Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Geoff Gustafson, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made'
Luba Popovic / Hallmark Movie Channel / Everett Collection

13. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made

Premiere date: October 17, 2021

Shane and Oliver’s wedding was on the horizon in Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made, but the team stayed busy helping an unwell boy reunite with a lost friend. Rita and Norman also received answers about starting a family.

Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Geoff Gustafson, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters'
Luka Cyprian / Hallmark

14. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters

Premiere date: July 12, 2024

The POstables are back for their first film in nearly three years. They stumble upon a trio of dead letters that have a surprising impact on all of them. The 15th film in the franchise, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back, has already been greenlit.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From the Heart

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told

Eric Mabius

Geoff Gustafson

Kristin Booth

Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in behind the scenes in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' - Season 3
1
Everything We Know About ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3 So Far
Kelly Monaco and Anthony Geary during the 36th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on August 30, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
2
‘GH’ Reunion! Kelly Monaco Shares Rare Photo of Anthony Geary
'9-1-1,' 'Law & Order: SVU'
3
Fall 2024 TV Premiere Dates: Full Schedule for New & Returning Shows
Bugs Bunny
4
Happy Birthday Bugs Bunny! A Toast to the Greatest ‘Toon Character Ever
'9-1-1,' 'Dancing With the Stars,' and 'Grey's Anatomy'
5
‘DWTS,’ ‘9-1-1’ & More ABC Fall Premiere Dates