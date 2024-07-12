Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters.]

The POstables family is about to get even bigger! The 14th movie in the franchise, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters, premiered on July 12 and ended with some exciting baby news.

Shane (Kristin Booth) is pregnant! In the final moments of A Tale of Three Letters , Shane tells Oliver (Eric Mabius) that they are expecting a baby. Mabius spoke with TV Insider and admitted that he was “surprised” by Shane’s pregnancy. “I can usually anticipate what Martha [Williamson]’s going to do, but I didn’t see that coming in this movie.” However, it made total “sense” when he looked back at Oliver and Shane’s journey in the latest movie.

The POstables will actually be welcoming two babies in the very near future. Norman (Geoff Gustafson) and Rita ( Crystal Lowe) are adopting a baby girl.

“It’s exciting because they’ve had training wheels in the form of their best friends, Norman and Rita, who have been sort of moving through uncharted waters,” the actor continued. “This movie is largely about trying to figure out what makes them ready to pursue a life together, and the next logical step is really the finale of this movie, which opens us up to a whole new world of possibilities, having them both going through this at the same time as well.”

He noted that Oliver and Shane will have their hands full as new parents. “It takes a village to raise a baby, but Oliver and Shane have surrounded themselves with such amazing people,” Mabius said.

In A Tale of Three Letters, Oliver and Shane had to overcome obstacles early on in their marriage. They began going to therapy to sort out their issues, which ultimately strengthened their relationship.

“We’ve seen a lot of couples in therapy scenes before, but I felt like these really resonated in that they were truthful, that they were not comfortable,” the Ugly Betty alum explained. “They were painful at times, and they were bereft. They were full of despair. But this is the process of therapy, working through these things and relinquishing some kind of control.”

Oliver and Shane had quite the slow burn romance across several Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies. Now that they’re together, Mabius told TV Insider that their relationship was “really earned. Some were annoyed that it was dragging out for so long before they became romantically involved, but I think it’s such powerful foundation.”

Mabius was tight-lipped about the next POstables adventure, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back, the 15th POstables movie. However, he did say that he doesn’t anticipate the franchise “slowing down” whatsoever. With a new generation of POstables on the way, we don’t foresee the Signed, Sealed, Delivered universe going dark anytime soon.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back, Movie Premiere, TBA, Hallmark Mystery