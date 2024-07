There’s no need for you to run in circles trying to figure out how and when to watch the foot races of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Below you’ll find details on when and where to watch every race in the Summer Games. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Thursday, August 1

1:30 a.m. – M&W 20km Race Walk Finals (Digital)

8:30 a.m. – Men’s 20km Race Walk (USA)

10 a.m. – Women’s 20km Race Walk (E!)

Friday, August 2

4 a.m. – Heats: Women’s 100m & More (E!)

4 a.m. – Main: Decathlon, W 100m R1, M 1500 R1 & More (Digital)

4 a.m. – Men’s Hammer Throw – Qualification (Digital)

4:10 a.m. – Women’s High Jump – Qualification (Digital)

4:50 a.m. – Decathlon: Long Jump (Digital)

6:10 a.m. – Decathlon: Shot Put (Digital)

11:40 a.m. – Main: Decathlon, W 800m R1, M 10K Final & More (Digital)

12 p.m. – Decathlon – High Jump (Digital)

12 p.m. – Finals: Men’s 10,000m & More (E!)

12:15 p.m. – Women’s Triple Jump: Qualification (Digital)

2:10 p.m. – Men’s Shot Put: Qualification (Digital)

Saturday, August 3

4 a.m. – Heats: Men’s 100m & More (E!)

4 a.m. – Track and Field: Main – Decathlon, M100m R1 & More (Digital)

4:10 a.m. – Men’s Pole Vault: Qualification (Digital)

4:55 a.m. – Decathlon: Discus Throw (Digital)

7:40 a.m. – Decathlon – Pole Vault (Digital)

1 p.m. – Main (Finals): W 100m (USA), Decathlon 1500m & More ( (Digital)

1:10 p.m. – Decathlon: Javelin Throw (Digital)

1:15 p.m. – Track and Field & Swimming (NBC Ch. 519)

1:30 p.m. – Men’s Shot Put: Final (Digital)

2:20 p.m. – Women’s Triple Jump: Final (Digital)

Sunday, August 4

4 a.m. – Heats: Men’s 110m Hurdles & More (USA)

4:20 a.m. – Women’s Hammer Throw: Qualification (Digital)

5 a.m. – Men’s Long Jump: Qualification (Digital)

1:50 p.m. – Women’s High Jump: Final (Digital)

2:30 p.m. – Men’s Hammer Throw: Final (Digital)

Monday, August 5

4 a.m. – Heats: Women’s 400m & More (USA)

4 a.m. – Main (Prelims): M 400mH, W 400m & More (Digital)

4:10 a.m. – Men’s Discus Throw: Qualification (Digital)

4:40 a.m. – Women’s Pole Vault: Qualification (Digital)

9 a.m. – Heats: Women’s 400m & more (NBC Ch. 519)

12:30 p.m. – Main (Finals): W 800m, W 5000m & More (Digital Live)

1 p.m. – Main (Finals): W 800m, W 5000m & More (NBC Ch. 519)

2:30 p.m. – Women’s Discus Throw: Final (Digital)

Tuesday, August 6

4 a.m. – Main W 1500m R1, M 200m Rep & More (Digital)

4 a.m. – Repechages: W 400m, M 200m & More (USA)

4:20 a.m. – Men’s Javelin Throw: Qualification (Digital)

5:15 a.m. – Women’s Long Jump: Qualification (Digital)

1 p.m. – Main (Finals): W 200m, M 1500m & More (Digital)

1:35 p.m. – Finals: Women’s 200m & more (NBC Ch. 519)

1:50 p.m. – Women’s Hammer Throw: Final (Digital)

2:10 p.m. – Men’s Long Jump: Final (Digital)

Wednesday, August 7

1:30 a.m. – Mixed Team Race Walk (USA)

4 a.m. – Main (Prelims): W 100mH, M 5000m, & More (Digital)

4 a.m. – Men’s High Jump: Qualification (Digital)

4:20 a.m. – Women’s Javelin Throw: Qualification (Digital)

4:30 a.m. – Heats: Men’s 800m & More (USA)

9:20 a.m. – Heats: Men’s 800m & More (NBC Ch. 519)

1 p.m. – Finals: Men’s 400m & More (NBC Ch. 519)

1:10 p.m. – Men’s Triple Jump: Qualification (Digital)

2:20 p.m. – Men’s Discus Throw: Final (Digital)

Thursday, August 8

4 a.m. – Heats: Men’s & Women’s 4x100m & More (USA)

4 a.m. – Heptathlon – M&W 4×100 m Relays R1 & More (Digital)

4:20 a.m. – Women’s Shot Put: Qualification (Digital)

5 a.m. – Track and Field: Heptathlon: High Jump (Digital)

9 a.m. – Heats: Men’s & Women’s 4x100m & more (NBC Ch. 519)

1 p.m. – Main (Finals): M 200m, W 400mH & More (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Heptathlon: Shot Put (Digital)

1:35 p.m. – Men’s 200m & More (NBC Ch. 519)

1:55 p.m. – Women’s Long Jump: Final (Digital)

2:20 p.m. – Men’s Javelin Throw: Final (Digital)

Friday, August 9

4 a.m. – Heats: Men’s & Women’s 4x400m & More (USA)

4 a.m. – Heptathlon: Long Jump (Digital)

4 a.m. – Main: M 800m SF, W 100mH SF & More (Digital)

5:15 a.m. – Heptathlon: Javelin Throw (Digital)

10:15 a.m. – Track and Field: Heats: Men’s & Women’s 4x400m & More (NBC Ch. 519)

1 p.m. – Main (Finals): Heptathlon 800m, M 400mH & More (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Finals: Men’s & Women’s 4x100m & more (NBC Ch. 519)

1:40 p.m. – Women’s Shot Put: Final (Digital)

2:10 p.m. – Men’s Triple Jump: Final (Digital)

Saturday, August 10

2 a.m. – Men’s Marathon (USA)

11 a.m. – Men’s Marathon (NBC Ch. 519)

12:30 p.m. – Main (Finals): W 100mH, M&W 4x400m & More (Digital)

1 p.m. – Finals: M&W 4x400m & More (NBC Ch. 519)

1:05 p.m. – Men’s High Jump: Final (Digital)

1:35 p.m. – Women’s Javelin Throw: Final (Digital)

Saturday, August 11