Tensions are boiling over with Rusty Sabich’s (Jake Gyllenhaal) family life on Presumed Innocent. Now that his wife Barbara (Ruth Negga) knows all about his affair with his murdered colleague Carolyn (Renate Reinsve), things have become positively icy between them.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s new episode, titled, “The Burden,” Rusty calls Barbara to make amends with her, saying, “I know that we said a lot to each other the other night, and I just want you to know that I heard you.”

Barbara, however, is presently indisposed and doesn’t tell him the truth about why, saying, “Rusty, can we talk about this when I get home? I’m about to step into the market.” She also hesitates to respond to his “I love you” but ultimately does say it back.

As the camera edges back, we see that Barbara is in a bar, not the grocery store, as she tells the bartender, “You know I’m really starting to understand the allure of day drinking.” When he responds to ask if she ever drinks at night, she jokes, “I have appearances to uphold.”

Episode 4 will also find their son Kyle (Kingston Rumi Southwick) confronted about his location on the night of the murder while Tommy Molto (Peter Sarsgaard) questions Carolyn’s son as the case takes another complicated turn.

Presumed Innocent adapts the crime drama novel of the same name by Scott Turow, which was previously adapted to film in 1990, with Harrison Ford starring in the lead role.

Presumed Innocent, Wednesdays, Apple TV+