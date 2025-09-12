2025 Emmy Predictions for Limited, Talk, Variety & Reality Categories: Critic’s Picks

Matt Roush
Comments
Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin,' Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty in 'Adolescence,' and Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate in 'Dying for Sex'
HBO; Ben Blackall/Netflix; FX on Hulu

Predicting who’ll win at the Emmy Awards is often a guessing game hampered by the knowledge that many of the same shows and stars get nominated year after year. This time around, the front-runners seem a bit more obvious, and yet there’s provocative new blood in the mix and always an opportunity for an upset or spoiler.

TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider senior critic Matt Roush weighs in with his analysis of the major categories, and we’ll see how it all plays out Sunday when the 77th Emmy Awards airs on CBS, with comedian Nate Bargatze as host.

77th Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 14, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+

Cristin Milioti, Colin Farrell ,The Penguin, Season 1
Macall Polay/HBO

Limited Series or TV Movie

Adolescence. (L to R) Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024
Netflix

Most Likely to Win: Adolescence

Should Win: Adolescence

Possible Spoiler: The Penguin (though a very long shot)

Should Have Been Nominated: Say Nothing (FX/Hulu)

Much like Netflix’s come-out-of-nowhere hit Baby Reindeer last year, the shattering Adolescence is in a field of its own. The Penguin exceeded all expectations with its Gothic underworld tragedy, and Dying for Sex was bracingly bold and graphically poignant, but it’s hard to imagine anything beating Adolescence.

Colin Farrell, The Penguin, Season 1
HBO

Most Likely to Win: Colin Farrell

Should Win: Colin Farrell

Possible Spoiler: Stephen Graham

Should Have Been Nominated: Kevin Kline, Disclaimer; Aaron Pierre, Rebel Ridge; Steve Carell, and Cory Michael Smith, Mountainhead

As the vengeful Oswald “The Penguin” Cobb, Colin Farrell checks off all of the award-bait boxes: physical transformation, florid accent, operatic range from bravado to despair. He has already won SAG and Golden Globe Awards, among others, for this showy role, so why stop now? His closest competitor is the great character actor Stephen Graham, a marvel of fury and anguish as the angry and grieving dad in Adolescence (also the series’ co-writer and executive producer).

DYING FOR SEX, Michelle Williams, ‘Masturbation is Important', (Season 1 ep. 102, aired April 4, 2025). photo: Sarah Shatz / ©FX on Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection
X on Hulu

Lead Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin, Season 1
HBO

Most Likely to Win: Cristin Milioti

Should Win: Cristin Milioti or Michelle Williams

Possible Spoiler: Williams

Should Have Been Nominated: Lola Pettigrew, Say Nothing; Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Cristin Milioti killed, in more ways than one, as The Penguin‘s psychotic antagonist. It’s impossible to weigh her work against the fearless daring of Michelle Williams as the terminally ill heroine savoring each last erotic experience in Dying for Sex. Either win would be satisfying, so let’s leave it there.

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. (L to R) Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Javier Bardem as Jose Menendez, Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez in episode 201 of Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Cr. Miles Crist/Netflix © 2024
Miles Crist/Netflix

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Adolescence. Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024
Netflix

Most Likely to Win: Owen Cooper

Should Win: Owen Cooper

Possible Spoiler: None

Should Have Been Nominated: Rhenzy Feliz, The Penguin; Kodi Smit McPhee, Disclaimer

Another slam dunk for Adolescence. The 15-year-old Owen Cooper, in his screen acting debut, is nothing short of riveting and a revelation in the demanding role of a teen accused of a classmate’s senseless murder. His churning and emotionally transparent performance veers from charming and shy to confrontational and angry in the showcase episode in which he’s interrogated for a full, unflinching hour by a psychologist. He’s unforgettable. He’s untouchable in this category.

DYING FOR SEX, Jenny Slate, ‘Topping is a Sacred Skill', (Season 1 ep. 104, aired April 4, 2025). photo: Sarah Shatz / ©FX on Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection
FX on Hulu

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Adolescence. Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Most Likely to Win: Erin Doherty

Should Win: Erin Doherty or Deirdre O’Connell

Possible Spoiler: Jenny Slate

Should Have Been Nominated: Lesley Manville and Leila George, Disclaimer; Imogen Faith Reid, Good American Family

As the psychologist who meets her match with the young suspect of Adolescence, Doherty (best known previously from The Crown) more than holds her own in a demanding hour of TV that sets her apart from a strong field including Deirdre O’Connell as The Penguin’s grief-addled mother and Jenny Slate as the stalwart best friend in Dying for Sex, each an essential supporting performance. The prospect of a prime-time Adolescence sweep works in Doherty’s favor.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Joe Dombrowski during Tuesday’s September 2, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS Broadcasting

Most Likely to Win: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Should Win: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Possible Spoiler: The Daily Show

Should Have Been Nominated: Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (Netflix)

CBS’s unconscionable and lamentable cancellation of The Late Show during these politically turbulent times should be enough to propel Stephen Colbert‘s deserving team past the juggernaut of The Daily Show. It’s a moment of Emmy history waiting to happen. (And boo to the TV Academy and its arcane rules that limit the number of nominees, shutting out other worthy candidates.)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1880 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jack Black and Michael Longfellow as Dexter during the
Holland Rainwater/NBC

Scripted Variety Series

John Oliver, HBO 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' Season 12 - Episode 22
Courtesy of HBO

Most Likely to Win: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Should Win: Saturday Night Live

Possible Spoiler: No possibilities

Should Have Been Nominated: Hard to say

Here’s another ridiculously underpopulated category, and few things are more predictable than a win for the provocative Last Week Tonight, which would make 10 in a row. I doubt the momentousness of Saturday Night Live‘s milestone 50th season will make much of a difference, but stranger things have happened.

 

©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CBS

Reality Competition Program

THE TRAITORS --
Euan Cherry/Peacock

Most Likely to Win: The Traitors

Should Win: Survivor

Possible Spoiler: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Should Have Been Nominated: Dancing with the Stars, ABC; America’s Got Talent and The Voice, NBC

The Traitors has pop-cultural momentum, and Alan Cumming won for the second time (deservedly) as the puckish host, but I’m still waiting for the underappreciated Survivor, the show that pioneered the reality genre and wasn’t even nominated from 2006 to 2023, to get the recognition it deserves. Chances are the wait will continue for the foreseeable future.

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

Emmys

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Presumed Innocent (2024)

The Penguin




