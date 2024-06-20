Jeopardy! has a giant killer on its hands as Drew Basile, the over 6-foot tall former Survivor contestant, brought an end to the 15-game winning streak of Adriana Harmeyer on Wednesday night (June 19).

The graduate student from Birmingham, Michigan, made a bold play on Wednesday’s game, wagering $10,000 on a Daily Double to give him a runaway heading into Final Jeopardy. But will this aggressive, Survivor-style gameplay continue to serve Basile well? Only time will tell.

With Basile looking to follow Harmeyer’s lead and make his own mark on the long-running game show, here are six things you should know about the new Jeopardy! champion.

He Is the First Person to Play Survivor & Jeopardy!

Even before his victory on Wednesday night, Basile had made history by becoming the first person ever to compete on both Jeopardy! and Survivor.

Basile appeared on Survivor‘s 45th season, which aired last year on CBS. He was known as one of the season’s most aggressive strategists, dominating most of the game with his “Reba Four” alliance. However, he was ultimately voted out after two of his allies, Julie Alley and eventual winner Dee Valladares, turned against him at the Final Six.

While Basile is the first castaway to appear on Jeopardy!, the iconic game show has had previous connections to Survivor. Recent Jeopardy! Second Chance tournament winner Juveria Zaheer is the sister of Survivor 42 contestant Omar Zaheer. Plus, long-time Survivor host Jeff Probst competed on Celebrity Jeopardy! in both 2001 and 2003.

He’s an Ivy League Grad

Basile earned a Bachelor’s degree in English Language and Literature from the University of Pennsylvania. He is now studying for his Master’s in English Literature at England’s Oxford University.

He Won a National Trivia Championship

Even though he appeared on Survivor before Jeopardy!, Basile has had a long history with trivia games. In his CBS bio for Survivor, he revealed he won a trivia national championship in 2019.

“I captained my team, and it was a culmination of years of hard work,” he said.

He has also participated in competitive Scrabble tournaments.

He’s Been Called a ‘Know-It-All’

Basile, who refers to himself as ‘Champion of the People’ on his Instagram page, received some negative fan feedback during his time on Survivor. Some viewers felt like he was arrogant and a “know-it-all,” something which Basile himself has acknowledged.

“The haters have called me a know-it-all,” Basile wrote on Instagram ahead of his Jeopardy! appearance. “It’s time to prove them right.”

He Is on Cameo

As with many reality-TV sars, Basile is on the personalized video message website Cameo. For $45, fans can receive a personally recorded video from the Survivor alum and current Jeopardy! champ.

“Fans often request that Drew mention specific Survivor facts, challenge performances, or bromances, showcasing their deep knowledge of the show,” reads Basile’s Cameo page. “Whether the video is for a college friend, new parent, or lifelong Survivor superfan, Drew brings their unique comedic flair and strategic insights to make each one truly special.”

His Mom Is His Biggest Inspiration

Prior to Survivor, Basile was asked in his CBS bio to name his biggest inspiration in his life. For the 23-year-old Ivy League grad, there was only one answer: his mom.

“My mom. She is a pillar of strength and has always pushed me to go beyond my limits,” he shared. “I would not have accomplished half as much without her.”

Tune into Thursday’s (June 20) Jeopardy! to see if Basile can continue his winning ways.