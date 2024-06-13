When Is the ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 40 Finale?

Amanda Bell
Comments
Ken Jennings Hosts Jeopardy Masters
ABC/Christopher Willard
It may seem like Jeopardy! just returned for regular play, but it’s already about time to say goodbye to the main show for this season.

Yes, it’s been an especially exciting few weeks of the competition lately, thanks to current champion Adriana Harmeyer blazing her way through the competition and into elite “super champion” status with 11 wins (and counting), but the finale is nigh.

So when does the final Final Jeopardy of the season air? Well, fans will watch their last new episode (for a while, at least) of Jeopardyon Friday, July 26. That will mark the 78th episode of the season, which commenced on April 10. After that, stations will begin airing reruns starting Monday, July 29.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for the show to return to regular programming (unlike last time when it took eight months); Season 41 will premiere on September 9, 2024, and run through to July 25, 2025.

According to executive producer Michael Davies, things might look a little bit different when the series does return for Season 41, as he wants to enact a change that was successful on Celebrity Jeopardy! regarding the display for at-home audiences of certain clues.

Then, the Tournament of Champions is expected to take place sometime in the middle, during the winter season. Already, there are six contestants who are eligible for the tournament thanks to their gameplay this season.

Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter, who won Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2, will be joined by current champion Adriana Harmeyer, fan-favorite five-game-winners Alison Betts and Amy Hummel, and four-game-winners Grant DeYoung and Amar Kakirde.

