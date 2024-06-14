‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ Is Pairing Celebrities This Summer — Find Out Who’s Playing (VIDEO)

Celebrities are getting in the hot seat for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire this summer—but the good news is they won’t be doing it alone (and no, we don’t just mean via a lifeline).

The game show, hosted by late night’s Jimmy Kimmel, celebrates its 25th anniversary when the new season premieres on Wednesday, July 10 at 8/7c on ABC. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the promo as well as the unveiling of the celeb player pairings.

There’s a first-time twist this season, with pairs of celebrity contestants playing together in the hopes of winning $1 million for the charity of their choice. The pairings are as follows: John Mulaney and Nick Kroll, Rosie O’Donnell and Lisa Ann Walter, John Stamos and Dave Coulier, Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, Lil Dicky and GaTa, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, Ike Barinholtz and Alan Barinholtz, Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey, Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata, Sophia Bush and Alex Edelman, Gillian Jacobs and Danny Pudi, Natasha Leggero and Jason Ritter, Ron Funches and Reggie Watts, and Jeff Ross and “Cousin Sal” Iacono.

As Kimmel says in the promo, which you can watch in full above and shows some of those pairings together, it’s “the most dramatic hour of three people sitting on stools in the history of American television.”

Family! Reunions (Full HouseEverybody Loves RaymondCommunityScrubsKenan & Kel!)! There’s so much to love about these pairs. No matter the outcome, you know Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is going to be an entertaining watch this summer. Which are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Season Premiere, Wednesday, July 10, 8/7c, ABC

