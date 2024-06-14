A Drag Roast, an NBA Sweep?, ‘Big Bakeover,’ a Modern ‘Carmen’

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

The burns are sick when the queens of Season 9 gather for “The National Drag Convention Roast” and flame each other to a campy crisp. Perennial TV guest star and game-show icon Ruta Lee, still vibrant at 89, joins the panel to witness the madness. She also visits the drag all-stars in the companion Untucked episode, along with a surprise appearance by Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen, when the cast reflects on how they might leverage their platforms in the political arena.

NBA Finals

Game 4 of the pro basketball finals could result in a sweep for the Boston Celtics, who are 3-0 as they take on the Mavericks in their Dallas home arena, American Airlines Center. Should the Texas team prevail, the tournament continues Monday for a fifth game in Boston. Starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Big Bakeover

Series Premiere 8/7c

Here’s a case of metaphorically rising to the occasion. Nancy Birtwhistle, a renowned baker who won Season 5 of The Great British Bake Off (known here as The Great British Baking Show), has a new vocation: Paying her skills forward by traveling the USA to rescue struggling bakeries. While she helps by revitalizing recipes, master carpenter Erik Curtis gets to work renovating stores and storefronts. In the premiere, she visits a second-generation donut maker whose family fled the Cambodian genocide in the 1970s and who hopes to save the family business as a tribute to her father.

Great Performances

Special 9/8c

Even those with an aversion to opera will likely recognize the stirring music from Bizet’s classic Carmen, which gets a provocative modern sheen in a production from English director Carrie Cracknell in her Metropolitan Opera debut. With mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina tackling the seductive title role, this Carmen addresses contemporary issues including gender violence, social norms and abusive labor practices. And you can hum along to it.

Doctor Who

The good Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) introduces his delightful companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) to his old pals at UNIT (Unified Intelligence Taskforce) in a pivotal two-part episode penned by executive producer Russell T. Davies. He’s thrilled to reunite with the likes of UNIT boss Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), but the joy is short-lived once they begin investigating the mysterious tech genius Susan Triad (Susan Twist), who has been appearing to the Doctor in various guises throughout this season. Suspecting she might have a connection to Ruby’s own foundling past, they conjure a trip back to Christmas Eve 2004 which goes dangerously awry, setting up an encounter with one of the Doctor’s most daunting foes.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

NFL Draft: The Pick Is In (streaming on The Roku Channel): NFL Films relives the drama of this year’s NFL Draft in the docuseries’ second season.

(streaming on The Roku Channel): NFL Films relives the drama of this year’s NFL Draft in the docuseries’ second season. Camp Snoopy (streaming on Apple TV+): In a new animated series, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang go camping for the summer at Camp Spring Lake, where Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts are furiously trying to earn their performance badges.

(streaming on Apple TV+): In a new animated series, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang go camping for the summer at Camp Spring Lake, where Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts are furiously trying to earn their performance badges. The Big Cigar (streaming on Apple TV+ ): The fact-based limited series dramatizing the strained relationship of embattled Black Panthers founder Huey P. Newton (André Holland) and Hollywood producer Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola) reaches its climax.

(streaming on ): The fact-based limited series dramatizing the strained relationship of embattled Black Panthers founder Huey P. Newton (André Holland) and Hollywood producer Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola) reaches its climax. Tell Them You Love Me (streaming on Netflix): A documentary depicts the controversial relationship of university professor Anna Stubblefield with Derrick Johnson, a younger non-verbal man with cerebral palsy. The criminal trial that ensues raises issues of disability, race and the nature of consent.

(streaming on Netflix): A documentary depicts the controversial relationship of university professor Anna Stubblefield with Derrick Johnson, a younger non-verbal man with cerebral palsy. The criminal trial that ensues raises issues of disability, race and the nature of consent. Ultraman: Rising (streaming on Netflix): The animated superhero’s latest iteration is baseball pro Ken Sato (voiced by Christopher Sean), who assumes the heroic role only to be caught in a parent trap when he reluctantly adopts a giant and mischievous baby Kaiju.