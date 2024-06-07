In this big rich town, legal or illegal, they’re gonna make it!

The cast of Power Book II: Ghost is returning for their fourth and final season on June 7 on Starz. The second installment within the Power universe picks up where the 2014 original series leaves off — with Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) killing his father. That one event unravels into a rollercoaster ride of consequences. As if attending the prestigious Stansfield University and attempting to keep his family together wasn’t enough pressure for a young adult, he’s juggling distributing drugs, bribery, blackmail, and so much more. Still, he always makes it in time for his Canonical Studies class. By the time Season 4 comes around, new alliances have been made, leaving Tariq in a state of pure “offense, rather than being on defense,” Rainey Jr. teased to TV Insider in the video above.

“He’s just worried about creating chaos, you know? He’s becoming the one that’s kind of calling the shots and making things happen because he’s not sitting back waiting for things to happen for him,” he added.

Once a whole operation determined to work together to get from underneath the control of Noma (Caroline Chikezie), everyone has separated into factions, throwing everything into limbo and “upping the stakes” in the upcoming season. Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) and Diana’s (LaToya Tonodeo) plan to kill Monet (Mary J. Blige) and blame it on Tariq works, leading Cane (Woody McClain) to move closer to Noma for power and a better position to seek revenge. While Davis McClean (Method Man) fights against potentially being disbarred, Effi (Alix Lapri) and Noma try to reestablish her business in the States, leaving Tariq and Brayden “in predator mode.”

With the dynamic duo needing to lean on each other and work together, we will see very different versions of the best friends in the final season. Tariq is backed into a corner, which will force him from being “the one protecting himself from everyone” into “the one that people got to protect themselves from.” While Tariq goes full “Ghost,” Brayden (Gianni Paolo) is “battling whatever he’s battling within himself and his family,” which will put their friendship and survival in jeopardy. This season, he’s going through a lot that changes him; many people will see “a darker Brayden.”

The cast wasn’t aware that Season 4 would be their last until they were done filming, but Rainey Jr. has no regrets: “It was just another day in the office… We were just doing our thing. I’m excited about it. I’m happy about what we did. I’m happy about the work we put in for Season 4,” he explained.

Even with the ending of this show, the Power universe will be expanding with Origins, a prequel series focused on fan favorites Ghost and Tommy. The explosive final season will be split into two parts, Part 1 airs June 7 with Part 2 airing September 6.

Power Book II: Ghost, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz