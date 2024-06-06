Jensen Ackles to Star in Prime Video Drama ‘Countdown’ From One Chicago Vet

Amazon is combining a popular actor, a popular genre, and an executive producer from a hit franchise—how can we not be excited?

Prime Video has ordered the thriller drama Countdown to series, and notably, it will consist of 13 episodes (more than the usual 10 for a streaming show), according to Deadline. It will star Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles and comes from One Chicago’s Derek Haas (who now has a deal with Amazon MGM Studios).

Ackles stars as LAPD officer Mark Meachum. A suspicious murder in broad daylight leads him to be recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. The truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, and the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save the city.

“We are incredibly excited to be back in business with Derek Haas,” Amazon MGM Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “He has an undeniable ability to enthrall audiences with thrilling storytelling and heart. We cannot wait for Prime Video’s global customers to experience this dynamic series, led by our very talented star, Jensen Ackles.”

Added Haas, “I am thrilled to be working again with Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders and all the excellent people they’ve assembled at Prime Video. I love making shows that keep you on the edge of your seat with nonstop action, drama, surprises, and suspense, and I can’t wait to work with Jensen and for everyone to see Countdown.”

“I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown,” Ackles said. “I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life.”