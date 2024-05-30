Kathy Griffin Gives Divorce Update & How She Is Dealing With Stress

Kathy Griffin filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Randy Bick, back in December, and she’s dealing with it “one day at a time.”

The comedian spoke with People at the ERA Coalition Forward Women’s Equality Trailblazer Awards & Still Working 9 to 5 premiere on Wednesday, May 29, where she was asked how she’s handling her divorce.

“One day at a time,” Griffin said. “One show at a time. I thank God for this tour. I thank God it happened. I’m just so grateful to be on tour, so it takes my mind off it.”

In February, Griffin kicked off her first tour in six years, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List, which is described as “a celebration of her resilience, humor, and the power of laughter to heal.”

“The great Joan Rivers used to say, ‘The more your life is in the s***, the funny you are,'” Griffin told People. “So I must be hilarious.”

Griffin filed for divorce with the Superior Court of California in December after nearly four years of marriage with Bick, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Back in March, the two-time Emmy winner hired a private investigator to track down Bick and serve him the legal papers after his whereabouts could not be located. Bick previously left the former family residence at Griffin’s request and had not been in contact with her or revealed where he was residing.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on March 19, the private investigator search for Bick was unsuccessful. The document went on to say that Griffin would make further attempts to locate Bick and “will now take steps to enter his default.”

Days later, People obtained a court filing where Bick had requested spousal support and attorney’s fees be covered by Griffin in accordance with the pair’s prenuptial agreement.

Griffin and Bick began dating in 2011 and were together for seven years before briefly breaking up in 2018. At that time, Griffin tweeted, “God help me, but I’m gonna be one of those people who announces a break up. After 7 years, Randy and I have decided to part ways. It’s not acrimonious and I will always adore him.”

However, the former couple got back together in 2019 and married at Griffin’s home on January 1, 2020, in a ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin.