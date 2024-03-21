Kathy Griffin Hires Private Investigator to Find Estranged Husband Amid Divorce

Kathy Griffin is trying to find her estranged husband, Randy Bick, so she can serve him divorce papers and officially annul their four-year marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the comedian has hired the services of a private investigator to track down Bick and serve him the legal papers. This comes after Griffin has been unable to find her husband “despite her efforts to do so.” Bick left the former family residence at Griffin’s request and has not been in contact with her or told him where he is residing.

However, despite hiring a P.I. to find Bick, a status conference brief filed in in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, March 19, claims that “this too has been unsuccessful.”

The document goes on to say that Griffin will make further attempts to locate Bick and “will now take steps to enter his default.”

The two-time Emmy winner has also requested that the court terminate spousal support for both parties and enforce a prenuptial agreement they signed in December 2019.

Griffin filed for divorce in December 2023, just days before the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary. At the time, the Hollywood Squares alum cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation.

The former couple began dating in 2011 and were together for seven years before briefly breaking up in 2018. At that time, Griffin tweeted, “God help me, but I’m gonna be one of those people who announces a break up. After 7 years, Randy and I have decided to part ways. It’s not acrimonious and I will always adore him.”

However, the pair got back together in 2019 and married at Griffin’s home on January 1, 2020, in a ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin.

“What was supposed to be a shallow ‘toot it and boot it’ one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful,” the Grace and Frankie star said in her speech, which Griffin shared on Twitter (now X). “They stayed together. Then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”

Speaking on her divorce this past Valentine’s Day, Griffin tweeted, “I’m getting divorced. F*** Valentine’s Day and f*** all of you. Did I say that? Thank God I have three shows this weekend. I’m going to make every member of the audience my personal Valentine regardless of sexual orientation.”