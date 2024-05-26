Ali Fedotowsky, Trista Sutter Return From Social Media Absences — and ‘Special Forces’ Filming?

Ali Fedotowsky and Trista Sutter, two former stars of The Bachelorette, returned to Instagram on Saturday, ending social media blackouts that had some fans wondering if they were filming appearances on the reality competition Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

“Hey everybody, I’m back,” Fedotowsky shared in an Instagram video. “I’ve been off social for a little bit. I’m happy to be back. I cannot wait to share what I just did. I have so many feelings around it. Crazy emotions around it. I, honestly, mentally don’t quite feel like myself right now because of it. And I promise as soon as I can share, I will. I just can’t right now. … I’ll let you know everything I can when I can. Good to be back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Manno (Fedotowsky) (@ali.manno)

In her post, meanwhile, Sutter joked about the fan speculation spurred by her husband’s cryptic Instagram updates about her absence. “Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!” she wrote. “In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful.”

She added: “An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself, and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids’ end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trista Sutter (@tristasutter)

Amid Fedotowsky and Sutter’s absences, fans theorized that they might be filming a season of the Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, in which famous contestants undergo mental and physical ordeals similar to the United States Special Forces selection process.

Fellow Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti got in on that theory, too.

“I just want to ask, like, where’s Trista?” Iaconetti asked in her Almost Famous podcast’s May 15 episode. “Is she on Special Forces? Because I told her she’d be perfect for Special Forces. … How good am I at calling these things?”

If Fedotowsky and Sutter did film Special Forces, they would have followed in the footsteps of Bachelor Nation stars Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, and Nick Viall, all three of whom won their respective seasons (Seasons 1 and 2).

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3, Thursdays This Fall, 9/8c, Fox