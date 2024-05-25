‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Announces the End of the Sia Prize

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Jeff Probst is calling an end to “one of the most unique eras in the history of Survivor.” No more Survivor players will win the so-called Sia Prize, the cash award the pop star has doled out to her favorite participants on the CBS reality show since 2016.

“After eight years, 14 seasons, 19 players and over $1,000,000 awarded, Survivor is officially bringing the Sia Prize to a triumphant end!” Probst wrote on Friday, updating his Instagram Stories with a post that Sia later shared in her own Stories.

The Survivor host said he “vividly remember[s]” when Sia crashed the stage during the live finale of Survivor: Kaôh Rōng — Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty in 2016 and rewarded contestant Tai Trang $50,000 of her own money for his compassion toward a chicken during the season.

“Tai was shocked, the audience was shocked, I was shocked! What was happening? Sia was on stage in her wig handing out money to a Survivor player?!” Probst recalled. “That was the beginning of what became affectionately known as ‘The Sia Prize.’”

Sia has gifted several Survivorplayers with $100,000 over the years, including Season 38’s Rick Devens, Season 39’s Elaine Stott and Janet Carbin, and Season 44’s Carolyn Wiger.

Other beneficiaries of the singer’s largess include Season 36’s Donathan Hurley. Season 43’s Ryan Medrano and Owen Knight, and Season 45’s Kaleb Gebrewold.

In his Instagram Stories update, Probst praised the “Chandelier” singer for bringing “so much joy to so many players,” adding that her generosity was always straight from her heart. “So it is with tremendous gratitude and admiration to Sia that we bring to a close one of the most unique relationships a TV show could ever have with a pop star of Sia’s global wattage,” he added. “I’m really honored for Survivor to have this one of a kind association with Sia. She’s in the Survivor Hall of Fame of Superfans!”

Survivor, Season 47, TBD, CBS