Station 19 is coming to an end, which has us feeling very nostalgic. The firefighter drama has delivered some intense scenes and memorable disasters over the years, but it is also a Shondaland property. That means it has also delivered on the romance front. As we think about the show wrapping up, TV Insider is looking back at iconic Station 19 couples and ranking them from the worst to the best.

Some of the relationships were very brief or casual, but each pair on the list was impactful in the series for one or both characters. Of course, steaminess was also factored into the ranking, but overall, this list is about how these couples, rivals, and hookup partners made us feel. (Please note that Ben (Jason George) and Miranda (Chandra Wilson) were not considered for the list because they began as a Grey’s Anatomy couple, but they are still very beloved.)

Who is your favorite Station 19 couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Without further adieu, here are the 10 best relationships of Station 19, ranked.

Station 19, Series Finale, May 30, 10/9c, ABC