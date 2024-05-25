Tamar Braxton isn’t in a rush to pick up a peach for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The singer and Braxton Family Values alum says she turned down the chance to become one of Bravo’s RHOA housewives.

“I’ve had conversations, but the truth is, like, [there’s] just no way I’m going to sit in makeup and get a wig put on and get my face beat to argue with a bunch of b*tches about nothing,” Braxton told Carlos King in a live episode of his Reality With the King podcast. “I can’t do it. What does that do for me in my life? Like, what’s the argument? I can’t.”

For Braxton, positive representation is worth more than Real Housewives money. “Let me tell you something: All money ain’t good money,” she told the crowd at the podcast taping. “It’s just not. And, you know, this is what I say: What’s for me won’t miss me. It’s not worth my mental to sit up here and get into an argument with another Black, beautiful woman about nothing so other people can think this is what we’re about.”

She added, “At some point, you have to have responsibility in what you put on the TV screen. I don’t want to be a part of that kind of television. I want to make feel-good, funny, good, relatable, epic television.”

Braxton isn’t the only celeb to have reported rebuffing RHOA producers. TLC singers Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that they also turned down the chance to star on the show, with T-Boz saying she had been asked four times.

“This is the thing, I don’t play like that,” T-Boz said at the time. “Like, I’m not arguing. I’m too old to be arguing. And first of all, I don’t argue with nobody I don’t care about. If I care about you, I will take the time to do this. But I’m not arguing with no grown women. What? I’ll end up going to jail for real. Like, I don’t know how to do that.”

Joked Chilli, “And I couldn’t be able to bail her out because if she goes, I would be right there with her.”

