Porsha Williams Reveals Heartbreaking New Details About Cousin Londie Favors’ Death

Porsha Williams opened up about the death of her cousin, Londie Favors, on Sunday’s (June 29) Season 16 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In a conversation with her co-star, Phaedra Parks, Williams revealed Favors died while on the phone with her sister, Lauren.

“Dealing with the loss of my cousin Londie… I’m going through a lot emotionally while being there for my family,” Williams said in a confessional, per Deadline. “She meant so much to all of us. So it’s pretty difficult.”

Yolanda ‘Londie’ Favors, who appeared on Bravo’s reality-tv spin-off series The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters, passed away in August 2024 at 34 years old. Her cause of death has not been confirmed.

#RHOA Finale Sneak Peek: Porsha & Lauren open up about the passing of their cousin, Londie 😔 pic.twitter.com/trk45h0Ak1 — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) June 23, 2025

“I’m just numb. We’re like sisters. We grew up… we were babies together,” Lauren said in Sunday’s episode while speaking with Parks and Williams.

Forever in our memories Dear Londie 🙏🏾🕊️ Thank you all for your prayers and love. pic.twitter.com/o5XAIpFOjR — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) June 30, 2025

Williams, who is set to appear on Season 4 of The Traitors, then told Parks that Lauren was on the phone with Londie when she passed. “She actually transitioned while you were on the phone?” Parks asked, to which Lauren responded, “Yeah.”

“I was at work, and I got some news that Londie was in distress, and within an hour or two, we had lost Londie,” Williams shared in a confessional. “It just was so sudden — so difficult. Londie was just the most giving person you could ever think of. [She was] a loyal person, the most creative with her company. She did so much for my grandfather’s foundation. The most honest person you can ever think of. It’s just a huge loss.”

After mentioning that she and Lauren are planning Favors’ funeral, Williams added, “God has given us strength because He knows that her mom and sister wouldn’t be able to do all this right now.”

The episode also paid tribute to Favors with a title card, which read, “In Loving Memory. Yolanda “Londie” Favors. 1989-2024.”

Williams previously broke the news of Favors’ passing on Instagram last August, writing, “The impact and value you provided all of us during your time here was tremendous, but we know that your spirit will always be with us every day guiding us through this difficult time and what’s still to come. For that, we’re eternally grateful. Love you always Dear Baby Cousin. RIP.”