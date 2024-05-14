‘RHOA’ Shakeup! Meet the 5 New Cast Members

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has set its cast for Season 16, and there are some shocks.

The long-running series has undergone a major shakeup with only two stars – Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora – from last season returning as regulars when production begins again this month.

Joining them will be Porsha Williams, author and podcast host Brittany Eady, restauranteur Kelli Ferrell, and NBA wife Angela Oakley. Shamea Morton Mwangi has also been announced as a full-time Housewife.

Supermodel Cynthia Bailey will also return in a Friend role. Bailey’s a familiar face to the franchise as she was a Housewife from Seasons 3 through 13. Additionally, she led the initial cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Those exiting the franchise include Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross who all joined as full-time Housewives back in Season 14. Kandi Burruss also won’t be returning; she revealed she would be leaving the show at the 2024 Grammys, citing her reason as wanting to focus on other projects.

Production on Season 16 of RHOA has been delayed for the past few months as Bravo and the producers worked on the major reconstructions to the cast.

Amid the delays were also the accusations pointed towards the Real Housewives executive Andy Cohen for alleged drug use and mistreatment in the workplace. In a lawsuit filed by Real Housewives stars Leah McSweeney and Brandi Glanville, it was alleged that Cohen “engaged in cocaine use with ‘Housewives’ and other Bravolebrities that he employs” and grants those with whom he does cocaine “with more favorable treatment and edits.”

Cohen has since denied the claims and apologized for an additional incident of sexual harassment with Glanville, which he said “was absolutely meant in jest.”

Previous episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock. RHOA is produced by Truly Original. Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Shanae Humphrey and Glenda Cox executive produce. Cohen is also an executive producer. Kate Murphy and Saleda Bryant are co-executive producers.