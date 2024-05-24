An emotional Céline Dion vows she will “crawl” to shows if she has to in the trailer for her new documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, which will stream on Prime Video from June 25.

The documentary will give viewers a never-before-seen look at the career and health struggles of the Canadian icon, detailing her battle with SPS (stiff-person syndrome), which she was diagnosed with in 2022.

Stiff person syndrome causes progressive rigidity and stiffness, primarily affecting the truncal muscles, and can cause spasms, resulting in postural deformities. Symptoms include chronic pain and impaired mobility.

In the trailer, Dion says, “I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before. But I’m ready now.”

The teaser then shows a montage of Dion’s past live performances and snippets of her in the recording booth. “When you record, it sounds great,” she states. “But when you go on stage, it will be greater.”

However, her live touring is put into jeopardy following her diagnosis, and the documentary will cover her physical therapy as she hopes to tour once again.

“I’m working hard every day. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle,” the multi-time Grammy winner says in the trailer before breaking down into tears. “I miss it so much. The people. I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. And I won’t stop.”

Following her diagnosis in 2022, Dion rescheduled the European leg of her world tour before later canceling the entire world tour in May 2023.

In an interview with Vogue France last month, when Dion was asked if fans could expect to see her tour again, she said, “I can’t answer that… Because for four years, I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready.”

“As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months.’ I don’t know… My body will tell me,” she continued. “On the other hand, I don’t just want to wait. It’s morally hard to live from day to day. It’s hard, I’m working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day. But there’s one thing that will never stop, and that’s the will. It’s the passion. It’s the dream. It’s the determination.”

The upcoming documentary, directed by Oscar-nominee Irene Taylor, is described as “a love letter to [Dion’s] fans” that “highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.”

I Am: Céline Dion, Premieres, Tuesday, June 25, Prime Video