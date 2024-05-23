‘Chicago Fire’: A Timeline of Severide & Kidd’s Relationship Through the Years (PHOTOS)

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Miranda Rae Mayo and Taylor Kinney in 'Chicago Fire'
NBC

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) have navigated plenty of ups and downs on Chicago Fire since Kidd became a member of the firehouse in Season 4. From a devastating breakup to a long-awaited wedding, Stellaride’s relationship has never been boring.

Mayo told TV Insider that Severide and Kidd’s Season 12 finale conversation about starting a family “may set them on a rockier course in the future.” Severide wants a Stellaride baby now, but does Kidd?

Chicago Fire has been renewed for Season 13 by NBC, so Severide and Kidd’s relationship is far from over. Flip through the photos below and check out our infographic for a full timeline of #Stellaride so far.

Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd's relationship timeline on 'Chicago Fire.'

Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd’s relationship timeline on ‘Chicago Fire.’ (TV Insider)

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on 'Chicago Fire'
NBC

Kidd’s Arrival (Season 4, Episode 15)

Kidd becomes Truck 81’s newest member in Season 4’s “Bad for the Soul.” We find out about her and Severide’s history one episode later when he says he didn’t realize she was married while they were training together. “Yeah, something you might have wanted to check into before you let yourself in my back door with a six-pack.” she responds.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd kissing on 'Chicago Fire'
NBC

First Kiss (Season 4, Episode 21)

More backstory emerges in Season 4’s “On the Warpath,” when Kidd says that Severide once rappelled down from her skylight singing Frank Sinatra with a rose in his mouth. (How… romantic?) And in that season’s “Kind of a Crazy Idea,” the two characters finally lock lips while doing repairs at Molly’s.

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on 'Chicago Fire'
NBC

Moving In (Season 6, Episode 1)

A reappearance of Kidd’s ex-husband puts Stellaride on the skids in Season 5. But the Season 6 premiere, “It Wasn’t Enough,” reinvigorates the relationship as Kidd moves in with Severide. “I mean, this is only for a few weeks — I’m still looking for my own place,” she claims.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on 'Chicago Fire'
NBC

An Item at Last (Season 6, Episode 15)

Finally, in Season 6’s “The Chance to Forgive,” Kidd and Severide start dating in earnest after she urges him to tell her how he’s feeling. He certainly finds a way of communicating, pulling her into a steamy make-out sesh.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on 'Chicago Fire'
NBC

The G Word (Season 6, Episode 22)

In “One for the Ages” — part of the two-part Season 6 finale — Severide introduces Kidd as his girlfriend when his ex Renée Royce (Sarah Shahi) inadvertently interrupts a workplace assignation of theirs.

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on 'Chicago Fire'
NBC

Calling It Off (Season 7, Episode 10)

Stellaride hits the rocks midway as Severide struggles with the death of dad Benny (Treat Williams) and with his jealousy over Kidd’s friendship with ex Tyler (Tye White). Finally, in Season 7’s “Inside These Walls,” Kidd has had enough. “I have been the lifeline for a drowning man, and I will never do that again,” she says in their breakup conversation. “I love you. But I can’t be with you anymore.”

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on 'Chicago Fire'
NBC

Reunited (Season 7, Episode 22)

Don’t worry — Severide and Kidd don’t stay apart for long. In the Season 7 finale, “I’m Not Leaving You,” Severide vows to make a change after investigating an arson case with Kidd. “You deserve a better man than me,” he tells her at his father’s cabin. “So I decided… I decided I’m gonna be the man you deserve.”

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on 'Chicago Fire'
NBC

Home Together (Season 8, Episode 12)

Severide gets an idea in Season 8’s “Then Nick Porter Happened” after finding Kidd setting up a birthday surprise at his place: He wants her to move in. “I don’t want you to go somewhere else to be home anymore,” he explains. “Your station gear should always be here because you should always be here.”

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on 'Chicago Fire'
NBC

Inferno Engagement (Season 9, Episode 15)

Instead of fleeing a burning building in Season 9’s “A White-Knuckle Panic,” Severide takes the opportunity to rip off his oxygen mask and propose to his beloved. “I don’t ever want you to leave me,” he says. “Stella Kidd, will you marry me?” (Her response: “Hell yeah!”)

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on 'Chicago Fire'
NBC

A Ferry-Tale Wedding (Season 10, Episode 22)

Severide and Kidd tie the knot — in unconventional but still swoonworthy nuptials — in Season 10’s “The Magnificent City of Chicago.” When the bride and groom’s original venue doesn’t work out, Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) books a ferryboat for their wedding.

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on 'Chicago Fire'
NBC

Trust Issues (Season 12, Episode 1)

After Severide returns from a lengthy arson investigation training program out of state, Kidd has trouble trusting him to communicate with her — or even to come home when he says he’s going to, as she explains in Season 12’s “Barely Gone.” Later episodes show Severide being more accountable, though, so we have hope for Stellaride!

Taylor Kinney in the 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 finale
NBC

Discussing a Family (Season 12, Episode 13)

Severide brings up the idea of starting a family in the Season 12 finale, “Never Say Goodbye.” After looking at a photo Brett sent of baby Julia, Severide says to Kidd, “I was thinking maybe we start a family.” He acknowledges that this is a “bigger decision” for Kidd at first, but he’s been thinking about it a lot. “I just… I wasn’t expecting that,” Kidd replies. Kidd and Severide’s conversation is cut short, so we’ll have to wait until Season 13 to get an update about a Stellaride baby!

Chicago Fire

Miranda Rae Mayo

Taylor Kinney

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Victoria Groce, James Holzhauer, and Yogesh Raut on 'Jeopardy! Masters' Finale
1
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Ends in a Stunner: Here’s the Real ‘Final Boss’
Paul Dodson Wheel of Fortune
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Audience Boos ‘Unfair’ Puzzle as Contestant Misses $1 Million Jackpot
James Holzhauer
3
‘Jeopardy! Masters’: James Holzhauer Reacts After Shocking Finale Loss
Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in the 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Finale
4
‘Chicago P.D.’ Boss Explains Upton’s Exit & Bringing Back [Spoiler]
Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden in the 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Finale
5
How ‘Chicago Fire’ Finale Writes Out Boden, Plus Severide’s Shocking News