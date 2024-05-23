Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) have navigated plenty of ups and downs on Chicago Fire since Kidd became a member of the firehouse in Season 4. From a devastating breakup to a long-awaited wedding, Stellaride’s relationship has never been boring.

Mayo told TV Insider that Severide and Kidd’s Season 12 finale conversation about starting a family “may set them on a rockier course in the future.” Severide wants a Stellaride baby now, but does Kidd?

Chicago Fire has been renewed for Season 13 by NBC, so Severide and Kidd’s relationship is far from over. Flip through the photos below and check out our infographic for a full timeline of #Stellaride so far.