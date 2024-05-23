[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Cleaning Lady Season 3 finale.]

The Cleaning Lady delivered a shocking death in its two-part Season 3 finale. Thankfully for fans, the Fox thriller has already been renewed for Season 4, so that death won’t go unaddressed. But what does it mean for the series now that two of its main characters, including the late Adan Canto’s Arman, are gone? Here’s everything we know about The Cleaning Lady Season 4, including its cast and possible release date and more.

The Cleaning Lady killed off another main character in Season 3 finale

The two-part finale, “Fight or Flight” and “House of Cards,” began with Thony (Élodie Yung) working with FBI agent Jeremy (Brandon Jay McLaren) to keep Nadia (Eva de Dominici) hidden. Thony had faked Nadia’s death the week prior in an attempt to protect her from Ramona (Kate del Castillo) while still keeping the cartel boss in the dark. The act made Ramona trust Nadia more, and she went so far as to offer Thony a high-up position in her organization which Thony declined.

When Nadia had the chance to slip away from Thony and Jeremy and the bleak warehouse in which they were hiding her, she split. By the end of the episode, she and Thony were waiting for a helicopter that would take her to her new life complete with a new identity. To their horror, it was Ramona in the helicopter. She came to kill Nadia and succeeded. In her final words after being stabbed in the gut by Ramona, Nadia urged Thony to avenge her and Arman. Thony spent the second half of the finale doing just that, with Jorge’s (Santiago Cabrera) help.

Ramona was arrested by the FBI after an intense showdown on the roof of her charity event (which was really just a money laundering front). With Ramona out of the picture (for now), Jorge assured that Thony can walk away from the cartel. The season ended with a rare moment of levity for Thony, Fiona (Martha Millan), and their kids, but then came a last-minute twist in the form of a burner phone with a message from Derek, Ramona’s heard of but not seen collaborator who offers Thony a job.

Where will The Cleaning Lady go after this season defined by massive narrative shifts?

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 is in the works

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 was made official on May 12. The renewal reportedly came with an order for a 12-episode Season 4, according to Deadline. The series isn’t listed on Fox’s Fall 2024 schedule, however. This means it will likely not return until midseason in 2025. That’s not unusual for this series; Season 3 premiered in March 2024.

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 cast

Expect Yung to return as Thony De La Rosa in Season 4. While it’s too early for official casting announcements, it’s safe to assume that the leading lady’s series-long co-stars like Millan and the actors who play the sisters-in-law’s children (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle as Luca; Sean Lew as Chris; Faith Bryant as Jaz) will return.

All of the living characters, such as FBI agents Russo (Liza Weil) and Jeremy (Brandon Jay McLaren), will likely come back. And given their important arcs in Season 3 that ended in some unfinished business, it would make narrative sense to bring back Cabrera’s Jorge and del Castillo’s Ramona. Ramona is so powerful, it’s hard to imagine her imprisoned for too long — or that she couldn’t still exert her influence while still in jail.

The series wrote out Arman rather than cast a new actor in the role following Canto’s shocking death in January, so Arman won’t be back. Neither will his wife, de Dominici’s Nadia, unless the creators are planning another fake-death twist to be revealed later on. Nadia’s death seemed pretty definitive, though. She could, however, return in flashback or dream form.

Derek has not yet been seen in the series. Expect a casting announcement for him at a later date.

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 plot

With the Arman and Nadia narratives shut and Ramona arrested by the feds, Derek seems to be the new villain. The finale implied he’s looking to hire Thony for a new dangerous job, but for the first time in a long time, Thony isn’t willing to play that game.

The Cleaning Lady, Available now, Hulu