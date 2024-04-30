The cast and crew of The Cleaning Lady are still grieving the loss of star Adan Canto. The 44-year-old died in January 2024 following a private battle with cancer, and this tragic loss forced the show to completely rework its Season 3 plan.

The original plan was always to dive into Arman’s familial backstory, as we’ve seen in Season 3 with the addition of Ramona (Kate del Castillo) and Jorge (Santiago Cabrera), but Arman himself had to be written out. Filming the episode that revealed Arman’s fate was a “painful” experience for star Élodie Yung.