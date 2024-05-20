Best Streaming Deals Right Now for National Streaming Day 2024 & Beyond

Even Netflix gets its own holiday now? Yes. It’s National Streaming Day, and the top streaming services are rolling out special deals and discounts to help you and every other TV lover celebrate.

Coined by Roku in 2014, this annual celebration boasts an array of opportunities for every streaming platform to allure new customers and lure back old ones. While some of the streamers aren’t offering official Streaming Day deals, there are other companies such as Verizon and T-Mobile that are include special memberships to streamers such as Apple TV+ and Netflix with the purchase of select plans.

Below, see some of the best deals for National Streaming Day plus some of the regular promos offered by your favorite VOD platforms. (Happy streaming!)

Deal: Free seven-day trial (or free membership through T-Mobile)

Boasting several nominated films and tv shows from Killers of the Flower Moon to Ted Lasso, this steamer offers its usual seven-day free trial. This year however, T-Mobile customers will get a free Apple TV+ subscription with the Go5G plan, which you can read more about here.

Try Apple TV+ Today

DirecTV Stream

Deal: $10 off Choice package (or more)

Offering their best deal ever, DirecTV Stream is offering new customers a special deal when you sign up for a their Choice package (or any other package of a higher tier). The deal for Choice is $74.99 per month instead of its regular $84.99 per month.

Try DirecTV Stream Today

Deal: Save over 40% a month

The Trio Basic Bundle includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ starting at $14.99 per month with ads. You can upgrade to the Trio Premium Bundle which includes access to all three streamers without ads.

Try Disney+ Today

Frndly

Deal: Seven-day free trial

The new streaming service offers family-free live TV starting at $6.99 per month, and new subscribers can enjoy a seven-day free trial. The streamer includes over 40 channels, including Hallmark, Lifetime, History, and more.

Try Frndly Today

FuboTV

Deal: 15% off first month of Fubo

With one of the largest channel selections of the streamers, FuboTV is doing its part for the national holiday and offering new customers 15% off their first month with the streamer. For access to more than 180 other news, entertainment, and sports channels, Fubo’s plans start at $79.99 per month for Pro package.

Try FuboTV Today

Deal: One-month free trial

The Bear and Only Murders in the Building streamer is offering a 30-day free trial to new customers who sign up today. Its subscription service normally costs $7.99 per month and the ad-free version costs $17.99 per month. (Though in the aforementioned Disney Trio Bundle, you can bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ for as low as $14.99.) T-Mobile customers can also get Hulu with ads with the purchase of the Go5G plan.

Try Hulu Today

Deal: Free B/R Sports Add-On, and save up to 20% on annual billing

For a limited time, Max is offering the B/R Sports Add-On for free for new and existing subscribers as opposed to its regular price of $9.99 a month. If you’re already a DirecTV subscriber, you can get Max free for two months when you add it to your plan.

Try Max Today

Deal: Free subscription through Verizon or T-Mobile

Though the streamer rarely offers deals, this year you can get the streaming service for free with Verizon’s Unlimited Plus plan (which also comes with Max with ads) and T-Mobile’s Go5G plans (whose select tiers also include Apple One and Hulu).

Try Netflix Today

Deal: One-month free trial

For a limited time, subscribers can get a one-month free trial for Paramount+ which is regularly priced at $5.99 per month.

Additionally, through July 17, subscribers can save 50% off the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime plan (priced at $11.99 per month) if you use the code THECHI. After the deal above ends, subscribers can still enjoy a free seven-day trial of the Paramount+ Essential plan as well as the Paramount+ with Showtime subscription, and can also save %16 off with annual billing.

Try Paramount+ Today

Deal: Annual subscription before July 17

As the exclusive streamer of the Paris Olympics, interested users have until July 17 to pay the current price of $59.99 for your first year of Peacock content. Monthly subscribers will see the new rate rise in Aug. 17, so annual prices will guarantee your lowest price for the NBC streamer. The current rates are $5.99 per month or $11.99 per month for the ad-free package.

Try Peacock Today

Philo

Deal: Seven-day free trial

Users can get seven days free when you sign up for Philo, which costs $25 per month and offers over 70 channels.

Try Philo Today

Sling

Deal: Save up to 60% off first month

Sling is offering $10 off your first month for Orange and Blue plans (each $30 a month) or you can combine the two with 22 exclusive channels for $45 a month.

Try Sling Today

Deal: $5 per month for three months

Starz is offering an exclusive deal for its new and previous customers: you can enjoy the first three months for $5 per month. Starz usually costs $8.99 monthly or $74.99 per year and normally includes a seven-day free trial as well. The streamer includes access to shows like Outland, Gaslit, BMF, and more.

Try Starz Today