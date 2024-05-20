The Cleaning Lady is delivering a two-part season finale this Tuesday, May 21 on Fox, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek into the episode.

The Season 3 finale episodes are titled “Fight or Flight” and “House of Cards.” Here’s the official logline for Parts 1 and 2: “As Ramona continues her attempts to recruit Thony into her business, Thony and Fiona work with the FBI to help Nadia. Meanwhile, the FBI starts organizing a plan to take down Ramona inside her own event. Then, Russo receives a terrifying warning from Sin Cara and Jorge gets news that could alter his alliances.”

In the exclusive clip above, Thony (Élodie Yung) is working with Jeremy (Brandon Jay McLaren) to keep Nadia (Eva de Dominici) hidden before she’s relocated. Thony has convinced Ramona (Kate del Castillo) that Nadia is dead by her hand after Jeremy helped stage Nadia’s fake death.

“She thinks I killed her, so I guess I’m family now,” Thony bitterly says above. Jeremy says “that’s great” for their plan, which involves moving Nadia to Oregon or Utah. When given the choice, Nadia says she’d rather be “dead.” Thony gives Nadia some of Fiona’s (Martha Millan) clothes, but before Jeremy can “pull the trigger” on the relocation plan Thony has to fulfill her part of the deal. Thony is determined to protect Nadia after Arman’s (Adan Canto) tragic death.

“What are you talking about?!” Thony asks. “We agreed that I work for you and she gets to be free.”

“No, we agreed to an arrest, and so far none of your intel’s panned out,” Jeremy says. Thony urges him not to “renege” on her deal, to which Jeremy responds, “You’re a mom, right? Do you give your kid a treat before or after they clean their room?”

Nadia disappears during this back and forth, putting herself, Thony, and Jeremy at risk. If Ramona finds out Nadia isn’t really dead, Thony and her family could be in big trouble. Find out what happens next in The Cleaning Lady Season 3 finale.

The Cleaning Lady, Two-Part Season 3 Finale, Tuesday, May 21, 8/7c, Fox