Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Sarah Drew is making herself right at home at Hallmark. The Grey’s Anatomy star is set to play Emily Lane in the upcoming Hallmark Media series Mistletoe Murders, Deadline reports. The show is based on the Audible podcast narrated by Cobie Smulders and Raymond Ablack.

Emily is “smart, tough, and observant, but also kind, empathetic, and charming with a great — albeit dry — sense of humor,” according to the outlet’s description. She runs her small-town Christmas-themed store Under the Mistletoe, but she also investigates local murders with the help of a local police detective and his teen daughter.

While Emily appears to be a “good-natured mystery lover,” she is “hiding a secret past that, if exposed, threatens to destroy the new life she has built in Fletcher’s Grove.” Color us intrigued!

Production on the first season is set to start next month in Toronto. A premiere date has not been announced.

Mistletoe Murders isn’t Drew’s first Hallmark project. She starred in the Hallmark film Branching Out with Juan Pablo Di Pace, which premiered in April 2024 as part of Hallmark Channel’s Spring Into Love programming event.

Drew is best known for playing Dr. April Kepner on the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. She joined the show in a recurring capacity in Season 6 and became a series regular the following season. Kepner became a core character at Grey Sloan over the course of Drew’s run on the show. Drew departed as a series regular in Season 14 but returned as a guest star in Seasons 17 and 18.

After leaving Grey’s Anatomy, she appeared in Freeform’s Cruel Summer and Apple TV+’s Amber Brown. Recently, she’s been embracing all things holiday. She wrote, produced, and starred in the Lifetime movie Reindeer Games Homecoming and also wrote and produced A Cowboy Christmas Romance for the network.

Mistletoe Murders, Premiere Date TBD, Hallmark