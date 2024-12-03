Mistletoe Murders has been bringing the thrills this holiday season, and the Hallmark+ series is saving some major twists for the season finale, dropping December 5 on the streaming service. Sarah Drew spoke with TV Insider about Emily’s quest for answers in Fletcher’s Grove and Season 2 possibilities.

“The last two scenes of the final episode that airs this Thursday are so delicious in every way and take a bunch of twists and turns, and you feel good, you feel intrigued, and you’re wondering, and you’re questioning. It’s making you feel all the feels, and I can’t wait for people to see it,” Drew revealed.

She called the final two installments her favorite episodes “of the whole season.” Make sure to brace yourselves for a jaw-dropping end to the season. Drew confirmed there will “100 percent” be an “epic” cliffhanger.

And don’t worry, Emily and Sam (Peter Mooney) fans: “You wanna see this last episode. It’s a beautiful dynamic. All I have to say [is], talk about a slow burn.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum hopes Season 1 is just the first chapter for Mistletoe Murders. She’s ready to return to Emily’s shoes for a second season and beyond. The actress already has ideas for what she wants to explore in more episodes.

“I want to know more about Emily’s backstory,” she revealed. “I want more flashbacks. I want more questions answered. I want to see her in the skin she used to be living in more, and then connect that to her present day and mysteries.”

As the first season of Mistletoe Murders comes to a close, Drew is staying in the holiday universe. She wrote and executive producer A Carpenter Christmas Romance, starring Sasha Pieterse and Mitchell Slaggert, which will air December 21 on Lifetime.

Mistletoe Murders, Season 1 Finale, Thursday, December 5, Hallmark+