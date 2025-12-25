Serious trouble has come to Fletcher’s Grove by the end of Mistletoe Murders Season 2, and just as Emily (Sarah Drew) and Sam (Peter Mooney) seem to be taking a step in the right direction. After that, there has to be more to this cozy mystery series, right?

The Hallmark Channel series premiered on the streaming service, Hallmark+, in 2024, then, this year, the first and second seasons aired on the network. Based on the popular Audible original, it follows Emily Lane, who has a mysterious past and has come to this small town, and the local detective, who keep partnering up to solve cases.

Read on for everything we know so far about a Mistletoe Murders Season 3.

Will there be a Mistletoe Murders Season 3?

We don’t know. The series has yet to be renewed for a Season 3.

The Season 2 finale aired on Friday, November 27. And there’s no reason to worry about the lack of a Season 3 pickup: The Season 1 finale was released on December 5, 2024, and it wasn’t renewed for Season 2 until March 2025.

“PSA: Mistletoe Murders has not officially been picked up in any capacity yet for Season 3. It is all over the internet, I don’t know who started the rumor, and even when you search on Google, AI tells us that it has been picked up,” Sarah Drew said in a video she posted on Instagram on December 3. “But we have not received word — yet. Crossing our fingers, praying for the best Christmas gift ever of a pickup for Season 3, but just so you know, I’d like to dispel the rumor, there is no official word on a pickup for Season 3. I love the passion, I’m reading your comments, the comments are amazing, I love how much you guys love this show. We love making it, and we really, really hope we get to continue. But I just wanted to give you the true story, OK? All I want for Christmas is a Season 3 pickup. That’s for real.”

When will a Mistletoe Murders Season 3 premiere?

Should Mistletoe Murders be renewed, we expect Season 3 to once again be released in the winter, as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas, so likely in November or December 2026.

Who’s in the Mistletoe Murders cast?

The series stars Sarah Drew as Emily Lane and Peter Mooney as Detective Sam Wilner. Who would return beyond them has yet to be seen, but we would expect to see Aaron Ashmore back as Aaron after the Season 2 finale cliffhanger.

What is Mistletoe Murders about?

The cozy series follows Christmas shop owner Emily Lane, who has a secret past which is slowly revealed over the first two seasons. She can’t help but use her skills to help solve local murders, which brings her into Sam’s orbit. But he struggles with accepting that there are parts of her he doesn’t know about, especially when it comes to the safety of his daughter, who works in her shop.

Where did Mistletoe Murders Season 2 leave off?

After a distance between the two over the course of the season due to her secrets, Emily and Sam grew closer in the finale, to the point that she shared her real name and about her time working in intelligence. She revealed there had been a person she was hunting for a long time, and because of intel she thought was solid, she walked her team into a trap. To the world, Grace died that day, and Emily took the chance to start a new, quiet life. Sam kissed her, and while she wanted to tell him more about herself, including things she wasn’t proud of, he assured her he knew who she was. The joy of that night, however, was ruined when her past came to her front door, literally, the next morning: Aaron showed up when Emily had been expecting Sam.

“Merry Christmas, Grace. You look pretty good for a dead woman,” he said. Uh-oh!