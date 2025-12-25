Has ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Been Renewed for Season 3? Where It Left Off

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Sarah Drew, Peter Mooney — 'Mistletoe Murders' Season 2 Episode 6 ''Twas the Fight Before Christmas Part 2'
©2025 Hallmark Media/Amanda Matlovich

Serious trouble has come to Fletcher’s Grove by the end of Mistletoe Murders Season 2, and just as Emily (Sarah Drew) and Sam (Peter Mooney) seem to be taking a step in the right direction. After that, there has to be more to this cozy mystery series, right?

The Hallmark Channel series premiered on the streaming service, Hallmark+, in 2024, then, this year, the first and second seasons aired on the network. Based on the popular Audible original, it follows Emily Lane, who has a mysterious past and has come to this small town, and the local detective, who keep partnering up to solve cases.

Read on for everything we know so far about a Mistletoe Murders Season 3.

Will there be a Mistletoe Murders Season 3?

We don’t know. The series has yet to be renewed for a Season 3.

The Season 2 finale aired on Friday, November 27. And there’s no reason to worry about the lack of a Season 3 pickup: The Season 1 finale was released on December 5, 2024, and it wasn’t renewed for Season 2 until March 2025.

“PSA: Mistletoe Murders has not officially been picked up in any capacity yet for Season 3. It is all over the internet, I don’t know who started the rumor, and even when you search on Google, AI tells us that it has been picked up,” Sarah Drew said in a video she posted on Instagram on December 3. “But we have not received word — yet. Crossing our fingers, praying for the best Christmas gift ever of a pickup for Season 3, but just so you know, I’d like to dispel the rumor, there is no official word on a pickup for Season 3. I love the passion, I’m reading your comments, the comments are amazing, I love how much you guys love this show. We love making it, and we really, really hope we get to continue. But I just wanted to give you the true story, OK? All I want for Christmas is a Season 3 pickup. That’s for real.”

When will a Mistletoe Murders Season 3 premiere?

Should Mistletoe Murders be renewed, we expect Season 3 to once again be released in the winter, as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas, so likely in November or December 2026.

Hallmark Holiday 2025 Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best
Related

Hallmark Holiday 2025 Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

Who’s in the Mistletoe Murders cast?

The series stars Sarah Drew as Emily Lane and Peter Mooney as Detective Sam Wilner. Who would return beyond them has yet to be seen, but we would expect to see Aaron Ashmore back as Aaron after the Season 2 finale cliffhanger.

What is Mistletoe Murders about?

The cozy series follows Christmas shop owner Emily Lane, who has a secret past which is slowly revealed over the first two seasons. She can’t help but use her skills to help solve local murders, which brings her into Sam’s orbit. But he struggles with accepting that there are parts of her he doesn’t know about, especially when it comes to the safety of his daughter, who works in her shop.

Where did Mistletoe Murders Season 2 leave off?

After a distance between the two over the course of the season due to her secrets, Emily and Sam grew closer in the finale, to the point that she shared her real name and about her time working in intelligence. She revealed there had been a person she was hunting for a long time, and because of intel she thought was solid, she walked her team into a trap. To the world, Grace died that day, and Emily took the chance to start a new, quiet life. Sam kissed her, and while she wanted to tell him more about herself, including things she wasn’t proud of, he assured her he knew who she was. The joy of that night, however, was ruined when her past came to her front door, literally, the next morning: Aaron showed up when Emily had been expecting Sam.

“Merry Christmas, Grace. You look pretty good for a dead woman,” he said. Uh-oh!

Mistletoe Murders key art
Sarah Drew

Sarah Drew

Peter Mooney

Peter Mooney

Sierra Marilyn Riley

Kylee Evans

Jean Yoon

Jean Yoon

Lara Amersey

David Hewlett

David Hewlett

Steve Lund

Steve Lund

Jake Epstein

Jake Epstein

Tom Cavanagh

Tom Cavanagh

Raven Dauda

Raven Dauda

Brandon McGibbon

Neil Crone

Arlene Duncan

Benjamin Sutherland

David D'Lancy Wilson

Raphael Grosz-Harvey

Josette Jorge

Full Cast & Crew

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark+

Series

2024–

TVPG

Holiday

Mystery

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Mistletoe Murders ›

Mistletoe Murders

Peter Mooney

Sarah Drew




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jimmy Kimmel, Alternative Christmas Message, Channel 4; U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump call children as they participate in tracking Santa Claus' movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the Mar-a-Lago resort on December 24, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. This is the 70th year that NORAD has publicly tracked Santa’s sleigh on its global rounds. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
1
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Scathing Christmas Day Message: ‘We Won, the President Lost’
The Amazing Race Season 39 cast
2
Will ‘The Amazing Race’ Return for Season 39?
Noah Schnapp in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
3
More ‘Stranger Things’ for Christmas, NBA All Day, Football on Netflix, ‘Call the Midwife’ Special
Donald Trump
4
’The Daily Show’ Mocks Trump With Montage of Him Sleeping
Imani Smith
5
‘The Lion King’ Child Star Dies at 26