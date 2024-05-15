Shark Week 2024: Everything We Know So Far

It’s almost summertime, and that means one of TV’s must-see annual programming events is almost here as Discovery Channel makes way for Shark Week 2024.

Below, we’re breaking down all the need-to-know details about the upcoming slate.

Who is hosting Shark Week 2024?

John Cena, best known for his wrestling and headlining Max’s hit original anti-hero series, Peacemaker, will host this year’s big Shark Week event. Last year, Shark Week celebrated its 35th anniversary and was hosted by Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who is now passing the reins to Cena.

When is Shark Week 2024 airing?

Shark Week 2024 will kick off on Sunday, July 7, and begin a week-long lineup of original specials, episodes, and more on Discovery Channel. The celebration starts a little earlier than last year’s week of programming which kicked off weeks later on July 23, 2023.

What is the Shark Week 2024 programming lineup?

Among the initial titles announced to air during the week-long slate is the hit show Belly of the Beast Pt. 2, which is a terrifying and fascinating real look at a great white shark feeding frenzy. Meanwhile, additional titles set to air include Monster Hammerhead: Species X which is about a potential new hammerhead species, and don’t miss Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood, which follows a great white that terrorizes a local village.

Stay tuned for additional title reveals and schedule information as we approach July and let us know what you’re looking forward to when it comes to the annual TV event.

Shark Week 2024, Begins Sunday, July 7, Discovery Channel